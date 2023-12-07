Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC: JFC vs CFC Dream11 team prediction fantasy football tips for today's ISL match - December 7, 2023

Jamshedpur FC will go up against Chennaiyin FC in the second match of Matchweek 9 of the Hero Indian Super League 23/24 at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur.

The hosts enter this match on the back of a narrow 1-0 home defeat to Odisha FC, with Roy Krishna netting the only goal of the match. While they have conceded only eight goals in their eight matches, their problems in front of goal have persisted.

Their opponents, Chennaiyin FC, are polar opposites in that sense. They have conceded the joint-most goals in the league (16) but have also scored a respectable 11. They are coming off a thrilling, high-octane 3-3 away draw against the Kerala Blasters.

Squads to choose from

Jamshedpur FC

Goalkeepers: TP Rehenesh, Rakshit Dagar, Vishal Yadav, Ayush Jena, and Mohit Dami.

Defenders: Pronay Halder, Pratik Chaudhari, Ricky Lallawmawma, Laldinpuia Pachuau, Provat Lakra, Muhammad Uvais, and Muirang Wungyanyg.

Midfielders: Ritwik Das, Emil Benny, Imran Khan, Elsinho, Jeremy Manzorro, Nikhil Barla, Komal Thatal, Saphaba Telem, Rei Tachikawa, Nongdamba Naorem, Germanpreet Singh, and Jitendra Singh.

Forwards: Petar Slislkovic, Steve Ambri, Daniel Chima Chukwu, Alen Stevanovic, Sanan Mohammed, Seiminlen Doungel, and Semboi Haokip.

Chennaiyin FC

Goalkeepers: Debjit Majumder, Mohanraj K, Samik Mitra, and Prateek Kumar Singh.

Defenders: Sarthak Golui, Ankit Mukherjee, Ryan Edwards, Bijay Chhetri, Sachu Siby, Lazar Cirkovic, Bikash Yumnam, Preyarhanjan RS, Ajith Kumar, and Aakash Sangwan.

Midfielders: Y Jitheswor Singh, Rafael Crivellaro, Alexander Jesuraj, Cristian Battocchio, Ninthoingaba Meetei, Farukh Choudhary, Ayush Adhikari, Sourav Das, Mohammed Rafique, and Nesta Colin.

Forwards: Vincy Barretto, Jordan Murray, Rahim Ali, Connor Shields, and Irfan Yadwad.

Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Predicted Playing XIs

Jamshedpur FC

TP Rehenesh (GK), Pratik Chaudhary, Elsinho, Laldinpuia P, Nikhil Barla, Rei Tachikawa, Jeremy Manzorro, Imran Khan, Alen Stevanovic, Daniel Chima Chukwu, and Mohammed Sanan.

Chennaiyin FC

Debjit Majumder (GK), Ankit Mukherjee, Bikash Yumnam, Lazar Cirkovic, Ajith Kumar, Ayush Adhikari, Cristian Battochio, Rafael Crivellaro, Ninthoingaba Meetei, Rahim Ali, and Jordan Murray.

Match Details

Match: Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC

Date: December 7, 2023; 8 pm IST

Venue: JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur.

Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

A team that has struggled to find the net takes on one that has had problems keeping them out. This is only one of the many ways this could be an intriguing match.

Jamshedpur is three points off Chennaiyin, but the latter's poor goal difference could see the hosts leapfrog them if they win in this one. However, it might not be that easy.

Jamshedpur FC don't concede goals easily, but they may be forced to open up to score goals, leaving enough space for the Chennaiyin FC attackers to work with. We could see a cagey yet enterprising match played out, likely with a 2-1 or a 1-1 scoreline.

Pratik Chaudhari, PC Laldinpuia, Rei Tachikawa, Rafael Crivellaro, Daniel Chima Chukwu, and Jordan Murray look like must-haves, with Crivellaro, Tachikawa, and Murray solid captaincy picks on paper.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: TP Rehenesh, Pratik Chaudhari, Ankit Mukherjee, PC Laldinpuia, Cristian Battocchio, Rafael Crivellaro, Jeremy Manzorro, Rei Tachikawa, Rahim Ali, Jordan Murray, and Daniel Chima Chukwu.

Captain: Rafael Crivellaro. Vice-Captain: Rei Tachikawa

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Debjit Majumder, Pratik Chaudhari, Ankit Mukherjee, PC Laldinpuia, Bikash Yumnam, Rafael Crivellaro, Ayush Adhikari, Rei Tachikawa, Jordan Murray, Mohammed Sanan, and Daniel Chima Chukwu.

Captain: Jordan Murray. Vice-Captain: Rafael Crivellaro.