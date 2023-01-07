Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC: JFC vs CFC Dream11 Team Prediction Fantasy Football Tips for Today's ISL Match - January 7, 2023

Jamshedpur FC (JFC) will lock horns with Chennaiyin FC (CFC) in the first game of a doubleheader in Matchweek 14 of the Hero Indian Super League 22/23 on Saturday, January 7, at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur.

Both sides are in the bottom half of the points table, with Chennaiyin placed seventh while Jamshedpur FC are 10th. The reverse fixture saw Thomas Brdaric's side win 3-1 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai.

Both teams come into this gameweek on the back of defeats. While Chennaiyin lost 2-1 away to Mumbai City FC in their last encounter, the Kerala Blasters beat Jamshedpur FC 3-1 in the latter's last outing.

Squads to choose from

Jamshedpur FC

Goalkeepers: TP Rehenesh, Rakshit Dagar, Vishal Yadav

Defenders: Peter Hartley, Eli Sabia, Laldinliana Renthlei, Pratik Chaudhari, Ricky Lallawmawma, Laldinpuia Pachuau, Sandip Mandi, Muhammad Uvais, Saphaba Telem

Midfielders: Wellington Priori, Germanpreet Singh, Sk Sahil, Jitendra Singh, Phijam Singh, and Rafael Crivellaro.

Forwards: Daniel Chima Chukwu, Jay Emmanuel-Thomas, Harry Sawyer, Boris Singh, Farukh Choudhary, Ishan Pandita, Komal Thatal, Ritwik Das, Seiminlen Doungel, Nikhil Barla.

Chennaiyin FC

Goalkeepers: Debjit Majumder, Devansh Dabas, Samik Mitra, Lovepreet Singh

Defenders: Fallou Diagne, Mohammad Dhot, Narayan Das, Aqib Nawab, Monotosh Chakladar, Ajith Kumar, Gulab Rauth, Vafa Hakhamaneshi, Gurmukh Singh, Aakash Sangwan

Midfielders: Anirudh Thapa, Edwin Vanspaul, Alexander Jesuraj, Mohamed Liyaakath Ahmed, Ninthoingaba Meetei, Vincy Barretto, Abdenasser El Khayati, K Prasanth, Sourav Das, Chris Anthoy White, Yumkhaibam Singh, Jockson Dhas, Julius Duker, Mohammed Rafique, Sajal Bag

Forwards: Jobby Justin, Petar Sliskovic, Rahim Ali, Senthamil Senbagam, Syed Suhail Pasha, Kwame Karikari.

Predicted Playing XIs

Jamshedpur FC

Vishal Yadav, Pratik Chaudhari, Dylan Fox, Muhammed Uvais, Ricky Lallawmawma, Boris Singh, Rafael Crivellaro, Jay Emmanuel-Thomas, Vikash Singh, Daniel Chima Chukwu, Ishan Pandita.

Chennaiyin FC

Samik Mitra, Ajith Kumar, Fallou Diagne, Vafa Hakhamaneshi, Akash Sangwan, Julius Duker, Anirudh Thapa, Edwin Vanspaul; Prasanth K, Vincy Barretto, and Petar Sliskovic.

Match Details

Match: Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2022-23.

Date: January 7, 2023; 5:30 pm IST

Venue: JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur

Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

This should be another close game with neither side entering this one in the best of form. With Jamshedpur FC playing a 3-5-2, wing-back Ricky Lallawmawma feels like a must-have for this game with his potential for attacking returns. Daniel Chima Chukwu, Petar Sliskovic, Julius Duker, Boris Thangjam, and Rafael Crivellaro are the other players I feel are must-picks for this game.

Petar Sliskovic, Daniel Chima Chukwu, and Rafael Crivellaro would be my first-choice captaincy choices.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Samik Mitra, Dylan Fox, Ricky Lallawmawma, Aakash Sangwan, Rafael Crivellaro, Boris Thangjam, Vincy Barretto, Julius Duker, Petar Sliskovic, Daniel Chima Chukwu, and Prasanth K.

Captain: Petar Sliskovic. Vice-captain: Rafael Crivellaro.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Vishal Yadav, Ricky Lallawmawma, Aakash Sangwan, Ajith Kumar, Rafael Crivellaro, Boris Thangjam, Anirudh Thapa, Julius Duker, Petar Sliskovic, Daniel Chima Chukwu, and Ishan Pandita.

Captain: Daniel Chima Chukwu. Vice-captain: Petar Sliskovic.

Poll : 0 votes