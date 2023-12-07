Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Preview, prediction, team news, and more | ISL 2023-24

Fresh from a pulsating draw against Kerala Blasters FC, Chennaiyin FC are set to lock horns with Jamshedpur FC at the JRD Tata Sports Complex Stadium in Jamshedpur on Thursday.

Both teams will be desperate for a win as they are stranded in mid table. The Red Miners are on the back of four consecutive defeats and are currently placed 10th in the standings with just five points to their name.

Scott Cooper’s men have drawn praise for their approach and attractive style of play, yet they are struggling with the challenge of translating promising performances into results.

Addressing the media before the upcoming match, Cooper stressed his commitment to maintaining the team’s approach, undeterred by recent outcomes. However, he acknowledged the need for improvement in the final third to get positive outcomes.

"We have to remember football comprises two things: entertainment and results. We haven’t changed anything and we won’t change who we are as long as I’m here, we will stay the same way. We want to keep the ball, we want to press the ball, and we want people to enjoy it. It’s the dynamics in the final third which we’ve been working on the last two days where we feel like it can change some things for us," he said.

Meanwhile, after three consecutive defeats to start their season, Chennaiyin FC have bounced considerably and currently hold the seventh position in the table, accumulating eight points.

Owen Coyle’s team has faced obstacles in the form of injuries and suspensions that temporarily impeded their momentum, but they will be determined to conclude the pre-break period on a positive note.

While the Marina Machans have been prolific in attack, defensive issues have consistently hampered their progress. Coyle will hope that his side can improve that aspect of the game, especially with crucial games coming up.

The Scottish coach anticipates a tough match, particularly considering the vibrant atmosphere in Jamshedpur, which has been consistently packed throughout the season.

"We go to a tough venue with an amazing set of supporters. Every home game there is sold out. Jamshedpur FC is amazing. We are looking forward to the game and it’s one that we can win".

Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Match Details

Match: Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2023-24.

Venue: JRD Tata Sports Complex Stadium, Jamshedpur.

Timings: 8:00 PM IST, Thursday, December 7.

Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Predicted Lineups

Jamshedpur FC: TP Rehenesh (GK), Pratik Chaudhari, Elsinho, PC Laldinpuia, Nikhil Barla, Jeremy Manzorro, Rei Tachikawa, Jitendra Singh, Imran Khan, Mohammed Sanan, Daniel Chima Chukwu.

Chennaiyin FC: Debjit Majumder (GK), Ajith Kumar, Sarthak Golui, Ryan Edwards. Ankit Mukherjee, Cristian Battocchio, Ayush Adhikari, Vincy Barretto, Rafael Crivellaro, Ninthoi Meetei, Jordan Murray.

Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Prediction

Neither of these teams has managed to keep a clean sheet in the past two months, setting the stage for an anticipated open and end-to-end contest. Chennaiyin FC hold a slight advantage over their counterparts, as they have shown promise in attack, while the return of club captain Ryan Edwards is expected to bolster their defense.

On the flip side, Jamshedpur FC have been solid in home matches but faced a streak of unfortunate results in recent games. Considering the teams’ parity on paper and in recent form, the overall outcome of the game may lean towards a draw.

Prediction: Jamshedpur FC 1-1 Chennaiyin FC