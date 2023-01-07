Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC: When and where to watch today's ISL 2022-23 match?

Jamshedpur FC and Chennaiyin FC, two teams struggling in the lower half of the ISL 2022-23 standings, will lock horns at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur on Saturday, January 7.

Both teams are in a fix of their own in the league and lie outside the top-six spot. The Marina Machans are coming on the back of a 2-1 defeat against Mumbai City FC.

Now they're back after a two-week hiatus in the hope of returning to winning ways. Thomas Brdaric’s side are currently placed seventh in the table with 14 points to their name, five points away from the final playoff spot.

The Red Miners, on the other hand, suffered a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Kerala Blasters in Kochi in their most recent outing. Aidy Boothroyd's men have now gone nine matches without a sign of victory. They're languishing in the 10th spot with just five points on the board. Although their knockout hopes are seemingly over, the defending ISL Shield champions will be playing for pride here.

In their previous ISL matchup, Chennai prevailed 3-1 over Jamshedpur. For Brdaric's side, Peter Sliskovic, Vincy Barretto, and El Khayati scored the goals, but Ishan Pandita netted the sole goal for Jamshedpur.

Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC: ISL 2022-23 Match Details

Match: Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC, Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 season, Match 69.

Date & Time: Saturday, January 7, 2022, 5.30 PM IST.

Venue: JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur.

Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Telecast details

The 69th match of the ISL 2022-23 season between Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC will be broadcast live on Star Sports and Star Sports HD TV channels in India from 5.30 pm IST on January 7.

Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Live streaming details

The enthralling match between the Men of Steel and the Marina Machans can also be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar in India from 5.30 pm IST on January 7.

