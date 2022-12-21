Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa Head-to-Head stats and numbers you need to know before the 2022/23 ISL clash 

Struggling Jamshedpur FC will take on high-flying FC Goa at the JRD Tata Sports Complex on Thursday, December 22. The hosts have picked up just 4 points out of a possible 30 points, whilst the visitors have picked up 60% possible points, having bagged 18 points this campaign.

Aiyd Boothroyd's side are yet to alter the points table for nearly two months, with their previous victory coming against NorthEast United on October 30th. It has not been smooth sailing for the British tactician, who is looking for a new start following the addition of the Brazilian magician Rafael Crivellaro.

The 33-year-old was released by Chennaiyin FC following a successful rehabilitation after suffering an injury that kept him out for more than a year. His link-up with Ishan Pandita and Daniel Chima Chukwu will be pivotal to the Red Miners' hopes of procuring at least a much-needed victory against the Gaurs on Thursday.

FC Goa, on the other hand, broke the curse by registering back-to-back victories for the second time this season -- following a 2-1 victory against NorthEast United on Saturday after their victories against East Bengal and Chennaiyin during their opening two games of the 2022-23 ISL campaign.

Carlos Pena will be eyeing yet another three points against the Jharkhand-based outfit, having beaten NorthEast United and Odisha FC in their previous two fixtures. Iker Guarrotxena and Noah Sadaoui have been the difference makers for the one-time ISL shield winners.

Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa head-to-head:

The Gaurs hold the edge in the head-to-head statistics, having won six games from eleven games. Jamshedpur have crossed the victory line four times, while they have shared the spoils once. FC Goa were comfortable victors against Jamshedpur FC in the reverse fixture by registering a 3-0 win in Goa.

Total games: 11

Jamshedpur FC wins: 4

Draw: 1

Liverpool FC wins: 6

Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa top goalscorers this season:

Jamshedpur FC: Daniel Chima Chuwku (2), Boris Singh, Peter Hartley, Ishan Pandita, Emmanuel-Thomas (1).

FC Goa: Noah Sadaoui (5); Iker Guarrotxena (3); Brison Fernandes, Edu Bedia (2); Alvaro Vazquez, Fares Arnaout, Aibanba Dohling, Redeem Tlang, Brandon Fernandes (1).

Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa most cleansheets this season:

Jamshedpur FC: Rehenesh TP (1 in 8 games)

FC Goa: Dheeraj Singh (4 in 9 games)

Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa: More stats and numbers you need to know before the 2022/23 ISL clash

Most passes: Anwar Ali (572 in 10 games)

Most touches: Anwar Ali (789 in 10 games)

Most saves: Dheeraj Singh (21 in 9 games)

