Jamshedpur FC will lock horns with FC Goa in an ISL 2023-24 match at the JRD Tata Complex in Jamshedpur on Tuesday, April 9, at 5:30 PM.

After a heart-wrenching 2-1 loss to Chennaiyin FC, the Red Miners' playoff dreams were shattered. Despite glimpses of brilliance under Khalid Jamil's tenure, inconsistency plagued their journey.

Conversely, FC Goa, once frontrunners for the Shield, missed out on the title after Mumbai City FC's triumph in their last fixture. However, having secured a playoff berth already, a victory in today's contest could inject much-needed momentum. Under the astute guidance of coach Manolo Marquez, the Gaurs aim to reclaim their winning form and set a positive tone for the playoffs.

Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa: Match Details

Match: Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa, ISL 2023-24

Date & Time: April 9, 2024 - 5:30 pm

Venue: JRD Tata Complex Stadium, Jamshedpur

Squads to choose from

FC Goa

Goalkeepers: Dheeraj Singh, Arshdeep Singh, and Hrithik Tiwari.

Defenders: Sandesh Jhingan, Odei Onaindia, Seriton Fernandes, Narayan Das, Sanson Pereira, Jay Gupta, Saviour Gama, and Leander D'Cunha.

Midfielders: Carl McHugh, Mohammad Yasir, Brandon Fernandes, Rowllin Borges, Noah Wail-Sadaoui, Raynier Fernandes, Paulo Retre, Muhammed Valiyattil, Boris Thangjam, Brison Deuben Fernandes, and Ayush Chhetri.

Forwards: Udanta Singh, Carlos Martinez Devendra Murgaonkar, and Victor Rodriguez.

Jamshedpur FC

Goalkeepers: TP Rehenesh, Rakshit Dagar, Vishal Yadav, Ayush Jena, and Mohit Dami.

Defenders: Pronay Halder, Pratik Chaudhari, Ricky Lallawmawma, Laldinpuia Pachuau, Provat Lakra, Muhammad Uvais, and Muirang Wungyanyg.

Midfielders: Ritwik Das, Emil Benny, Imran Khan, Elsinho, Jeremy Manzorro, Nikhil Barla, Komal Thatal, Saphaba Telem, Rei Tachikawa, Nongdamba Naorem, Germanpreet Singh, and Jitendra Singh.

Forwards: Steve Ambri, Daniel Chima Chukwu, Sanan Mohammed, Alen Stevanovic, Seiminlen Doungel, and Semboi Haokip.

Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa: Probable playing 11

Jamshedpur FC: TP Rehenesh (GK), Provat Lakra, Pratik Chaudhari, PC Laldinpuia, Muhammed Uvais, Elsinho, Jeremy Manzorro, Imran Khan, Rei Tachikawa, Mohammed Sanan, Javier Siverio

FC Goa: Dheeraj Singh (GK), Seriton Fernandes, Odei Onaindia, Nim Dorjee, Jay Gupta, Rowllin Borges, Carl McHugh, Mohammad Yasir, Noah Sadaoui, Brandon Fernandes, Carlos Rodriguez

Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa: Dream 11 Fantasy Team Suggestions

#Fantasy Suggestion 2: TP Rehenesh (GK), Seriton Fernandes, Pratik Chaudhari, Odei Onaindia, Jay Gupta, Rowllin Borges, Carl McHugh, Noah Sadaoui (Captain), Brandon Fernandes, Rei Tachikawa (Vice-Captain), Javier Siverio

#Fantasy Suggestion 2: Dheeraj Singh (GK), Provat Lakra, Pratik Chaudhari, PC Laldinpuia, Seriton Fernandes, Imran Khan, Noah Sadaoui (Captain), Rowllin Borges, Brandon Fernandes, Mohammed Sanan, Carlos Rodriguez (Vice-Captain)