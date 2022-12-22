Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa: JFC vs FCG Dream11 Team Prediction Fantasy Football Tips for Today's ISL Match - December 22, 2022

Jamshedpur FC will take on FC Goa in the first fixture of Matchday 12 of the Hero Indian Super League 2022-23 on Thursday, December 22, at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur.

At the halfway point of the season, Jamshedpur FC's dreams of making it to the playoffs this season remain distant. They're placed in 10th position, with one win and one draw in 10 matches. Their last outing was a 1-0 away defeat at the hands of Bengaluru FC.

Meanwhile, FC Goa are placed sixth in the points table, with six wins in ten matches. Their last encounter was a 2-1 win over NorthEast United FC at home. They also beat Jamshedpur 3-0 in the reverse fixture.

Squads to choose from

Jamshedpur FC

Goalkeepers: TP Rehenesh, Rakshit Dagar, Vishal Yadav

Defenders: Peter Hartley, Eli Sabia, Laldinliana Renthlei, Pratik Chaudhari, Ricky Lallawmawma, Laldinpuia Pachuau, Sandip Mandi, Muhammad Uvais, Saphaba Telem

Midfielders: Wellington Priori, Germanpreet Singh, Sk Sahil, Jitendra Singh, Phijam Singh, and Rafael Crivellaro.

Forwards: Daniel Chima Chukwu, Jay Emmanuel-Thomas, Harry Sawyer, Boris Singh, Farukh Choudhary, Ishan Pandita, Komal Thatal, Ritwik Das, Seiminlen Doungel, Nikhil Barla.

FC Goa

Goalkeepers: Dheeraj Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Hrithik Tiwari

Defenders: Seriton Fernandes, Sanson Pereira, Marc Valiente-Hernandez, Saviour Gama, Mohamed Fares Arnaout, Anwar Ali-I, Leander D'Cunha, Lesly Rebello, Aibanbha Dohling

Midfielders: Edu Bedia, Brandon Fernandes, Glan Martins, Iker Guarrotxena, Redeem Tlang, Noah Wail-Sadaoui, Lalremruata Hmar-Pialtu, Phrangki Buam, Makan Chote, Brison Deuben Fernandes, Ayush Chhetri

Forwards: Alvaro Vazquez Garcia, Princeton Rebello, Devendra Murgaonkar, Muhammed Nemil Valiyattil.

Predicted Playing XIs

Jamshedpur FC

Vishal Yadav, Laldinliana Renthlei, Pratik Chaudhuri, Eli Sabia, Ricky Lallawmawma, Jitendra Singh, Boris Singh, Rafael Crivellaro, Jay Emmanuel-Thomas, Farukh Choudhary, and Ishan Pandita.

FC Goa

Dheeraj Singh, Seriton Fernandes, Anwar Ali, Mohamed Fares Arnaout, Aibanbha Dohling, Edu Bedia, Ayush Chhetri, Brandon Fernandes, Iker Guarrotxena, Alvaro Vasquez/Redeem Tlang, Noah Sadaoui.

Match Details

Match: Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa, ISL 2022-23.

Date: December 22, 2022; 7:30 pm IST

Venue: JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur

Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

While Jamshedpur FC will be deeply hoping to turn things around at the halfway point of the season, it looks an unlikely thing to happen, at least on paper. FC Goa are the in-form side heading into this game and they completely dominated Jamshedpur FC in the reverse fixture. As a result, both my fantasy suggestions are heavily skewed in the favor of the Gaurs.

Noah Sadaoui, Rafael Crivellaro, Boris Thangjam, Edu Bedia, Iker Guarrotxena, and Aibanbha Dohling are the players who I feel are must-haves for this encounter. The in-form Sadaoui is undoubtedly the best captaincy option from this game. Either Alvaro Vasquez or Redeem Tlang, depending on which one of them starts, are also exciting picks.

Rafael Crivellaro, who could play out of position as a striker, is also an enticing pick.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Dheeraj Singh, Aibanbha Dohling, Ricky Lallawmawma, Anwar Ali, Rafael Crivellaro, Boris Thangjam, Edu Bedia, Brandon Fernandes, Iker Guarrotxena, Ishan Pandita, and Noah Sadaoui.

Captain: Noah Sadaoui. Vice-captain: Edu Bedia.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Vishal Yadav, Laldinliana Renthlei, Seriton Fernandes, Aibanbha Dohling, Mohamed Fares Arnaout, Edu Bedia, Rafael Crivellaro, Boris Thangjam, Iker Guarrotxena, Noah Sadaoui, and Redeem Tlang.

Captain: Noah Sadaoui. Vice-captain: Rafael Crivellaro.

Poll : 0 votes