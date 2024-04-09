Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa preview, predicted lineups, prediction, telecast details, and more ahead of ISL 2023-24 clash

Following their elimination from playoff contention, Jamshedpur FC will look to finish their season strongly when they host FC Goa at the JRD Tata Complex Stadium on Tuesday, April 9.

The Red Miners were dumped out of the top six after a heartbreaking defeat to Chennaiyin FC in their previous match. While they started the game on the front foot, with Rei Tachikawa netting the opening goal in the first half, a resilient comeback by the Marina Machans, coupled with defensive errors, resulted in a 2-1 loss.

With only pride at stake, Jamshedpur FC will look to provide a proper send-off to their supporters, who have backed the team in numbers throughout the season. Coach Khalid Jamil expressed regret over their failure to secure a top-six finish, but he acknowledged the unwavering support of the home fans during his press conference before the upcoming fixture. He said:

"We deserve to be in the first six. I think one win from our last game, on home ground, will be comfortable. But, I am still not happy because I think we deserve to be in the first six. We didn’t get the chance. I just want to thank everybody who supported us. There is no doubt from the first minute to the 90th minute."

Meanwhile, FC Goa’s aspirations for the ISL Shield were crushed following Mumbai City FC’s victory over Odisha FC last night. However, the Gaurs still have everything to play for as they vie for the second spot alongside Mohun Bagan SG.

Securing second place would grant them direct qualification for the two-legged semi-finals, thereby enabling Manolo Marquez’s side to avoid the playoff round. A victory on Tuesday would see them draw level on points with Mohun Bagan SG, which underscores the importance of this upcoming match for the Gaurs.

Addressing the media at a pre-match presser, Marquez anticipates another tough challenge ahead, despite Jamshedpur having nothing to play for. He said:

"All games in the ISL are difficult. We were nil-nil with the bottom team in the league table last time. The second half was better as there were problems in the first half. We know that Jamshedpur was out of the playoffs but when the coach arrived here, everyone thought that it was impossible, Jamshedpur and Hyderabad were practically out and the team reacted well."

Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa: Telecast details

The ISL clash between Jamshedpur and Goa will be broadcast live on Sports18 and VH1 in India. It can also be live-streamed on the JioCinema app on Tuesday, April 9, from 5.00 pm IST.

Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa: Predicted lineups

Jamshedpur FC: TP Rehenesh (GK), Provat Lakra, Pratik Chaudhari, PC Laldinpuia, Muhammed Uvais, Elsinho, Jeremy Manzorro, Imran Khan, Rei Tachikawa, Mohammed Sanan, Javier Siverio

FC Goa: Dheeraj Singh (GK), Seriton Fernandes, Odei Onaindia, Nim Dorjee, Jay Gupta, Rowllin Borges, Carl McHugh, Mohammad Yasir, Noah Sadaoui, Brandon Fernandes, Carlos Rodriguez

Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa: Prediction

In their previous match, FC Goa secured a convincing victory over Hyderabad FC, netting four goals, including a 12-minute hat-trick from Noah Sadaoui. With this strong momentum, they enter this game as clear favorites, given the team’s quality.

However, Jamshedpur has proven to be a tricky customer at times, particularly given their lack of stakes in this fixture, which may afford them the freedom to express themselves. Nevertheless, FC Goa are anticipated to secure all three points and move to second place in the table.

Prediction: Jamshedpur FC 1-3 FC Goa