Jamshedpur FC edged past Gokulam Kerala FC in a thrilling encounter on Tuesday, April 18, which ended with a scoreline of 3-2. The game was level at half-time, but the Red Miners showed their mettle in the second half to secure a third consecutive win in the Hero Super Cup.

Jamshedpur FC controlled the proceedings early in the game, but it was the Malabarians who took the lead in the 33rd minute. Sourav beat two defenders before teeing up Samuel Koney, who calmly slotted the ball past Vishal Yadav in goal.

However, the Red Miners leveled the proceedings almost immediately. Harrison Sawyer made an incisive run and was found by Germanpreet Singh’s exquisite through ball. The Australian converted the chance to set up an exciting second half.

Aidy Boothroyd’s men continued to pile on the pressure and scored their second goal of the night in the 59th minute. Farukh Choudhary got on the scoresheet as he wriggled past two players before placing the ball into the net.

The end-to-end game saw the Malabarians equalize through Koney in the 62nd minute, but Jamshedpur once again retook the lead just seven minutes after conceding. Ritwik Das’ inch perfect pass found Ishan Pandita, who had a simple tap-in at the far post to make it 3-2.

Jamshedpur FC held on to their lead to maintain their hundred percent record in the Hero Super Cup 2023. On that note, let’s take a look at the three things we learned from today’s game:

#1 Gokulam Kerala FC’s dynamic wingers - Sourav and Sreekuttan - impress

Gokulam Kerala FC have lost all three of their games in the Hero Super Cup, but head coach Francesc Bonet can take home a few positives. Among the positives are their wingers, Sreekuttan VS and Sourav K, who were impressive against Jamshedpur FC.

Sourav started on the left wing and assisted Gokulam Kerala’s first goal. He dazzled past opposition defenders with his quick feet, before providing a pin-point through ball to Samuel Koney, who finished the move.

Meanwhile, Sreekuttan was heavily involved in their second goal. His deft touches and thinking created an opening for Gokulam Kerala, as Koney pounced on the loose ball to level the proceedings. The dynamic duo have certainly shown their potential in the Hero Super Cup and were the bright spots for the club.

#2 Harrison Sawyer continues his fine form

Harrison Sawyer arrived at Jamshedpur FC with a huge reputation, but only scored twice in the Indian Super League campaign. However, the striker has turned around a corner in recent weeks. He has already scored thrice in the Hero Super Cup and was deservingly awarded the man of the match award against Gokulam Kerala FC.

Germanpreet’s through ball found Sawyer, who opened up his body before placing the ball in the far corner, past the outstretched arms of the keeper.

Additionally, his hold-up play was top-notch as he used his physicality to shield the ball away from defenders and bring his teammates into play. It will be interesting to see whether Aidy Boothroyd starts him in the semi-finals ahead of Daniel Chima Chukwu.

#3 Aidy Boothroyd’s side are finding momentum at the right time

Aidy Boothroyd, who came under fire after a poor start to the season, appears to have found a settled line-up as we approach the back end of the campaign. Jamshedpur FC look unbeatable at the moment and despite heavily rotating the squad, they emerged victorious against a strong Gokulam Kerala side.

The Red Miners are the only team to have a perfect record in the group stages. With the likes of Ritwik Das, Rafael Crivellaro, Boris Singh and Chima Chukwu finding their feet at the right time, Boothroyd has a frontline that can pose problems for any side. Jamshedpur FC will believe that they possess the firepower to beat Bengaluru FC in the semi-finals scheduled to be held on Friday, April 21.

