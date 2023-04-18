Jamshedpur FC are set to square off against Gokulam Kerala FC in their final Group C fixture of the Hero Super Cup. The game is scheduled to be held at the EMS Corporation Stadium in Kozhikode on Tuesday, April 18.

The Red Miners have secured a berth in the semi-finals of the competition after winning their first two games. Aidy Boothroyd’s men have been on song in recent weeks, playing eye-catching football, while also shoring up at the back.

ATK Mohun Bagan were their most recent victims as Jamshedpur defeated them by a comprehensive 3-0 scoreline. A dominating performance against the Indian Super League champions is certainly a sign that this team has the potential to achieve glory in the Hero Super Cup.

Rafael Crivellaro added a spark in the attacking third, with the likes of Ritwik Das, Boris Singh and Daniel Chima Chukwu also contributing to the goals. Boothroyd finally seems to have a settled lineup for the first time this season.

However, they will face a tough challenge against Gokulam Kerala FC before facing Bengaluru FC in the semi-finals.

The Malabarians have struggled to impose themselves in this competition. After suffering a humiliating 5-1 defeat to the Mariners, the Malabarians endured a heart-wrenching 1-0 loss against FC Goa in their second outing.

All their hard work was undone in stoppage time as defender Abdul Hakku’s mistake led to Iker Guarrotxena’s goal. They will play for their pride against the Men of Steel in their final game of the Hero Super Cup.

Jamshedpur FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC: Team News

Both teams have no fresh injury concerns ahead of the tie. Aidy Boothroyd will certainly rotate his side ahead of the semi-finals, while Francesc Bonet could also provide an opportunity for some of his team's youngsters.

Jamshedpur FC vs Gokula Kerala FC: Predicted lineup

Jamshedpur FC: Vishal Yadav, Laldinliana Renthlei, Pratik Chaudhari, Eli Sabia, Ricky Lallawmawma, Jitendra Singh, Germanpreet Singh, Boris Singh, Ritwik Das, Harrison Sawyer, Ishan Pandita.

Gokulam Kerala FC: Shibin Raj, Vikas Saini, Abdul Hakku, Bouba Aminou, Mohammed Jassim, Omar Ramos, Farshad Noor, Shilton D'Silva, Sourav K, Sreekutan VS, Samuel Koney.

Jamshedpur FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC: Prediction

Jamshedpur have all the confidence and positive momentum ahead of the tie. However, with Boothroyd set to provide opportunities to the fringe players, Gokulam Kerala have a chance to cause an upset and end the tournament on a high.

Prediction: Jamshedpur FC 1-2 Gokulam Kerala FC.

