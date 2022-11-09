Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC Dream11 Team Prediction Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ISL Match - November 9, 2022

Jamshedpur FC will lock horns with Hyderabad FC in the first game of Matchday 6 of the Hero Indian Super League 22/23 on Wednesday, November 9, at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur.

Last season's League Shield Winners Jamshedpur FC haven't had a great start to the season. Aidy Boothroyd's side are ninth in the points table with one win and one draw in four matches. They were beaten 0-3 by FC Goa in their last outing, and will rue for not taking their chances and finding a way back into the game.

Meanwhile, defending champions Hyderabad FC have made a terrific start to their title defense and have 13 points from five matches. They have been solid defensively in the last couple of games and registered a 1-0 win over Odisha FC in a fairly cagey game.

Squads to choose from

Jamshedpur FC

Goalkeepers: TP Rehenesh, Rakshit Dagar, Vishal Yadav

Defenders: Peter Hartley, Eli Sabia, Laldinliana Renthlei, Pratik Chaudhari, Ricky Lallawmawma, Laldinpuia Pachuau, Sandip Mandi, Muhammad Uvais, and Saphaba Telem.

Midfielders: Wellington Priori, Germanpreet Singh, Sk Sahil, Jitendra Singh, and Phijam Singh.

Forwards: Daniel Chima Chukwu, Jay Emmanuel-Thomas, Harry Sawyer, Boris Singh, Farukh Choudhary, Ishan Pandita, Komal Thatal, Ritwik Das, Seiminlen Doungel, and Nikhil Barla.

Hyderabad FC

Goalkeepers: Laxmikant Kattimani, Gurmeet Singh, Lalbiakhlua Jonate, Anuj Kumar, and Aman Kumar Sahni.

Defenders: Reagan Singh, Akash Mishra, Chinglensana Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Nim Dorjee Tamang, Odei Onaindia, Alex Saji, Manoj Mohammad, and Soyal Joshy.

Midfielders: Joel Chianese, Joao Victor, Hitesh Sharma, Mohammad Yasir, Sahil Tavora, Halicharan Narzary, Mark Zothanpuia, Sweden Fernandes, Borja Herrera, and Lalchungnunga Chhangte.

Forwards: Bartholomew Ogbeche, Javier Siverio, Abdul Rabeeh-Anjukandan, and Aaren D'Silva.

Predicted Playing XIs

Jamshedpur FC

TP Rehenesh (GK), Laldinliana Renthlei, Peter Hartley, Pratik Chaudhari, Ricky Lallawmawma, Wellington Priori, Germanpreet Singh, Ritwik Das, Boris Singh, Harry Sawyer, and Daniel Chima Chukwu.

Hyderabad FC

Laxmikant Kattimani (GK), Nikhil Poojary, Odei Onaindia, Chinglensana Singh, Akash Mishra, Joao Victor, Hitesh Sharma, Mohammad Yasir, Halicharan Narzary, Bartholomew Ogbeche/Borja Herrera, and Javier Siverio.

Match Details

Match: Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC, ISL 2022-23.

Date: November 9, 2022, 7:30 pm IST.

Venue: JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur.

Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Considering the form the two sides are in, one would peg Hyderabad FC to start this match as favorites. However, in front of their home support, Jamshedpur FC aren't an easy opposition to face. Hyderabad should be backed to keep another shutout and their defenders are very likely to get some points.

Nikhil Poojary, Joao Victor, Halicharan Narzary, Boris Thangjam, and Daniel Chima Chukwu are the five players common to both suggestions. With Hyderabad resting Ogbeche against Odisha FC, it'll be interesting to see if he does return to the lineup. If he does, he automatically becomes a top captaincy pick.

For this match, Joao Victor, Halicharan Narzary, and Daniel Chukwu look like top captaincy picks.

Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC Dream11 Fantasy suggestion - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: TP Rehenesh, Nikhil Poojary, Akash Mishra, Ricky Lallawmawma, Hitesh Sharma, Halicharan Narzary, Joao Victor, Boris Thangjam, Javier Siverio, Bartholomew Ogbeche, and Daniel Chima Chukwu.

Captain: Joao Victor. | Vice-Captain: Daniel Chima Chukwu.

Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC Dream11 Fantasy suggestion - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Laxmikant Kattimani, Nikhil Poojary, Odei Onaindia, Chinglensana Singh, Peter Hartley, Halicharan Narzary, Joao Victor, Wellington Priori, Mohammad Yasir, Boris Thangjam, and Daniel Chima Chukwu.

Captain: Halicharan Narzary | Vice-Captain: Odei Onaindia.

