Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC prediction, preview, team news and more

With eyes on a confirmed playoff spot, Hyderabad FC face Jamshedpur FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Sunday. The game will be played at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco.

Jamshedpur FC have been one of the many strong yet inconsistent sides in the league.

The Red Miners have managed to pull off big results against stronger sides but have faltered against sides they should have defeated. Jamshedpur are currently placed ninth in the ISL standings with 13 points from 12 games.

Hyderabad FC have looked like one of the most complete sides in the league. They have shown fantastic match fitness, team cohesion and tactical applicability. They occupy the fourth place at the moment with 17 points from 12 games.

Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC: Head-to-Head

Hyderabad FC entered the Indian Super League in the 2019-20 season. The two teams have faced each other on just three occasions.

Jamshedpur FC won the first encounter between both teams while the remaining two fixtures ended up as draws.

Aridane Santana and Stephen Eze scored one goal each in a 1-1 draw when the two sides met earlier this season.

Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC: All Head-to-Head Results

Jamshedpur FC form guide: L-W-L-L-L

Hyderabad FC form guide: L-W-W-D-D

Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC: Team News

Jamshedpur FC

Jamshedpur FC have signed Farukh Chaudhary on a permanent contract and brought on Seimenlen Doungel on loan from FC Goa.

Both the players bring speed and pace to the side and are expected to feature in the game against Hyderabad FC.

Winger Jackichand Singh has joined Mumbai City FC as part of the swap deal involving Farukh Chaudhary.

Hyderabad FC

Hyderabad FC will miss the services of Francisco Sandaza due to a pre-existing injury. Adil Khan has left the team to join FC Goa on loan for the remainder of the season.

Liston Colaco is expected to start for the second time in a row for the Nizams.

Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC predicted XIs

Jamshedpur FC

Predicted XI (4-4-1-1): TP Rehenesh (GK), Narender Gahlot, Ricky Lallawmawma, Peter Hartley (C), Stephen Eze, Aitor Monroy, Amarjit Singh, Farukh Chaudhary, Nerijus Valskis, David Grande, Aniket Jadhav.

Hyderabad FC

Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Laxmikant Kattimani (GK), Chinglensana Singh, Odei Onaindia, Akash Mishra, Asish Rai, Lluis Sastre, Mohammed Yasir, Hitesh Sharma, Halicharan Narzary, Aridane Santana (C), Liston Colaco.

Hyderabad FC will depend on Aridane Santana to start scoring again (Image: ISL)

Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC prediction

Jamshedpur FC looked like a side which would challenge for the top four but have suddenly lost their team cohesion and solidarity at the back.

Hyderabad FC have been cruising against the defensively weaker sides and look firm favourites going into this game.

Prediction: Jamshedpur FC 1-2 Hyderabad FC