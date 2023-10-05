Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC: Preview, prediction, predicted lineups, and more for the ISL 2023-24 clash

After a tightly-contested defeat against Kerala Blasters FC, Jamshedpur FC will quickly shift their focus to their first ISL 2023-24 home fixture against Hyderabad FC at the JRD Tata Sports Complex on Thursday, October 5.

Still hunting for their first three points of the season, the Men of Steel are coming into the tie on the back of a goalless draw with East Bengal FC in their opener and then the 1-0 loss against the Blasters FC in the following game.

But there have been ample positives to take away from both their outings. While the attack has looked lackluster, their defensive solidity has been appreciated across the board.

In the pre-match press conference, Jamshedpur head coach Scott Cooper reiterated the same lauding their performances in the past matches.

“I think we can say two things about our last game – right performance, wrong result. And we're in the results business. But I think we can take a lot of positives from the way we were brave in the last game, where we pressed, where we kept the ball. As I said in the meantime, I don't think we deserve to lose that game,” he averred.

However, the Red Miners are one of the two teams yet to score in the ISL 2023-24 season and that will be a number that would bother Cooper ahead of their match-up against the Nizams. Hyderabad, like Jamshedpur, are yet to register their first victory of the season.

After their opening match against FC Goa was postponed, Thangboi Singto's men faced East Bengal clash in the second round of matches. HFC had a strong showing throughout the night and were inching closer to coming away with at least a point when Cleiton Silva's 93rd-minute freekick sank their hearts.

That said, their evident quality on and off the ball was visible and Jamshedpur will have to be weary of it.

Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC: Predicted Lineups

Jamshedpur FC: TP Rehenesh (GK), Pratik Chaudhari, Elsinho, Laldinpuia, Nikhil Barla, Pronay Halder, Jeremy Manzorro, Imran Khan, Nongdamba Naorem, Alen Stevanovic, Daniel Chima Chukwu.

Hyderabad FC: Laxmikant Kattimani (GK), Nikhil Poojary, Nim Dorjee, Joao Victor, Alex Saji, Sahil Tavora, Hitesh Sharma, Mohammed Yasir, Petteri Pennanen, Joe Knowles, Jonathan Moya.

Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC: Prediction for the ISL 2023-24 clash

Both Jamshedpur FC and Hyderabad FC haven't had the most breathtaking starts to their respective ISL 2023-24 campaigns. But there has been a definite show of quality in their performances.

Jamshedpur have looked defensively sturdy while the NIzams displayed some slick build-up play against East Bengal. Given it's difficult to choose a winner in the tie, it might just end in a stalemate.

Prediction: Jamshedpur FC 1-1 Hyderabad FC