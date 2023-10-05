Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC: When and where to watch the ISL 2023-24 clash? 

Jamshedpur FC are all set to welcome Hyderabad FC to the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur on the third matchday of the 2023-24 Indian Super League (ISL) season on Thursday, October 5.

The Red Miners come into this match on the back of a narrow 1-0 defeat to Kerala Blasters FC in Kochi, following a goalless draw against East Bengal FC in their season opener. After two challenging away fixtures, they will be eager to return to their home ground and kickstart their season.

Under Scott Cooper, Jamshedpur have adopted a defensive approach in the first two games and relied on counterattacks to create chances. While their defensive improvements have been noticeable, their offensive performances, particularly from their striker Daniel Chima Chukwu, have been lackluster.

Cooper expressed his belief that playing at home would bring out the best in his team, emphasizing the unity within the club and the support from the city and its fans.

"Playing at home in front of the vociferous fans of Jamshedpur is what I specially signed up for. We spoke of the unity that exists here, at the club, in the city, in the people, in the media here as well. I want to feel that unity tomorrow night. I want to feel that and make the opposition feel like they are really at the Furnace and make every opposition that comes here, uncomfortable," he said at a press conference.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad FC are coming off a 2-1 defeat to East Bengal FC in their first match of the season. Despite taking an early lead through Hitesh Sharma, Hyderabad conceded an equalizer to Cleiton Silva within two minutes of scoring their first goal. The game ended in defeat for them after a stunning stoppage-time free-kick goal by Silva.

Head coach Conor Nestor acknowledged the positives and areas for improvement from the last match, expressing optimism about his team's ability to deliver a solid performance against Jamshedpur.

"After the last game, we learnt a lot about our team including the positives and the things we need to work on. Those 90 minutes have helped us prepare for this game. We’ve come here to put on a good show and hopefully get the win," he said.

Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC: ISL 2023-24 Match Details

Match: Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC, Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 season, Match 13.

Date & Time: Thursday, October 5, 2023, 8 pm IST.

Venue: JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur.

Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC: Telecast details

The ISL clash between Jamshedpur FC and Hyderabad FC will be broadcast live on Sports18 and VH1 in India from 8 pm IST on October 5.

Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC: Live streaming details

The match between Jamshedpur FC and Hyderabad FC can also be live-streamed on the JioCinema app in India.