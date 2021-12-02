Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC: Who will win today's ISL match?

Jamshedpur FC hosts Hyderabad FC at the Goa Medical College Ground in Bambolim on Match 14 of the Indian Super League (ISL). Jamshedpur FC are placed fifth in the league with four points from two matches. Hyderabad FC have three points from their two games so far and are in the seventh position.

Jamshedpur FC played out a 1-1 draw with SC East Bengal in their first match of the season before winning 3-1 against FC Goa. Hyderabad FC lost to Chennaiyin FC in their season opener before securing a 3-1 win over Mumbai City FC in the next game.

ISL 2021-22: Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC Head-to-Head

The two teams have played each other on four occasions in the previous two seasons. While three games have ended as draws, Jamshedpur FC have clinched the only win in the four meetings between the two teams.

Matches played between Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC:4

Jamshedpur FC wins: 1

Hyderabad FC wins: 0

Draws: 3

Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC Team News

Jamshedpur FC

The Red Miners have Farukh Chaudhary unavailable for the entire season after he he underwent knee surgery. Greg Stewart and Jordan Murray are not match fit but available for selection. They are expected to start from the bench.

Hyderabad FC

Hyderabad FC will miss out on the services of Halicharan Narzary due to a knock to his knees.

Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC Live Telecast and Streams

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Hindi Commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 regional channels— Tamil, Bengali, Kannada, Telugu.

Live Streaming: Disney+Hotstar and JioTV.

Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC Predicted Lineups

Jamshedpur FC: Rehenesh TP (GK); Laldinliana Renthlei, Narender Gahlot, Peter Hartley, Ricky Lallawmawma; Jitendra Singh, Alex Lima; Seiminlen Doungel, Komal Thatal, Greg Stewart; Nerijus Valskis.

Hyderabad FC: Laxmikant Kattimani (GK); Asish Rai, Chinglensana Singh, Juanan, Akash Mishra; Aniket Jadhav, Hitesh Sharma, Joao Victor, Mohammad Yasir, Joel Chianese, Bartholomew Ogbeche.

Hyderabad FC beat Mumbai City FC 3-1 before this fixture. (Image: ISL)

Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC Prediction

The two teams are in fine form in the new season and have been scoring plenty of goals. The game is expected to be a goal fest but scorers could well be tied yet again at the end of play.

Prediction: Jamshedpur FC 2-2 Hyderabad FC

Edited by Diptanil Roy