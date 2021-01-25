Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC: Who won yesterday's match?

Jamshedpur FC played out a 0-0 draw against Hyderabad FC in the 69th match of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) Season at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco da Gama, Goa.

Hyderabad FC got the better chances in the first half but they failed to take it and those misses came to haunt them in the end.

After a disjointed start to the game from both sides, Hyderabad FC grew into it to create a flurry of chances.

Hyderabad FC skipper Aridane Santana threaded a fantastic through ball to Joel Chianese but TP Rehenesh produced a fantastic save from close range.

Jamshedpur FC center-back Stephen Eze was also sloppy with his feet as he put the team under pressure quite a bit.

A little later, Hyderabad FC's creative force Mohammad Yasir delivered a threatening cross to the middle but Rehenesh punched it away to safety.

In the 22nd minute, the in-form Halicharan Narzary came up with a left-footed shot across the goal but Rehenesh dived full-stretch and got a touch to it with the ball going out after striking the post.

At the other end, Jamshedpur FC wingers Len Doungel and Farukh Choudhary came up with a number of crosses but they were hardly threatening the opposition defense.

After the cooling break, Halicharan Narzary came up with a flicked pass to Joel Chianese and the Aussie took a shot but it deflected off Stephen Eze before going out for a corner.

As the half neared its end, Jamshedpur FC suddenly burst into life with a Farukh Choudhary strike from the left flank going just wide of the post. Just like Hyderabad FC, the Nizams also struck the post following a strong header from Stephen Eze.

Advertisement

Just like the first half, the second-half also kicked off to a scrappy start with constant loss of possession.

Eventually, Alex Lima produced a nice moment with a fantastic run but Odei Onaindia intercepted at the right time to rescue Hyderabad FC.

The decisions from the managers were pretty curious as they took a lot of time before introducing fresh legs.

Ricky Lallawmawma delivered a decent cross into the box but Odei was at the right place to head it away.

There was also a big talking point in the 74th minute as Jamshedpur FC appealed for a penalty. Aitor Monroy’s corner-kick eventually made its way to Chinglensana Singh when the ball seemed to have hit the under-side of his arm. However, the referee didn’t agree as he waved play on.

The Spaniard Aridane Santana got a half-chance when Stephen Eze’s clearance of a Hitesh Sharma free-kick fell for him. Unfortunately for Santana, the shot was sliced wide of the target.

Minutes later, Akash Mishra made a dashing run down the left flank and got past Joyner Lourenco but TP Rehenesh got a crucial touch as the chance slipped away.

Jamshedpur FC eventually got a shot on target in the 88th minute when a Farukh Choudhary cross was headed on target by Nerijus Valskis. However, it turned out to be a simple save for Laxmikant Kattimani.

Advertisement

Farukh was in focus once again during stoppage time when he received a chipped pass from Aitor Monroy. Farukh got ahead of Asish Rai but he hit the side netting in an attempt to lob the ball over the goalkeeper.

This was the final chance of the game as both teams had to settle for a point.

ISL 2020-21, JFC vs HFC: Who was the Hero of the Match?

Aridane Santana was involved in most of Hyderabad FC's promising moves (Courtesy: ISL)

Hyderabad FC skipper Aridane Santana was named as the ‘Hero of the Match’ for his typical hard-working performance.

Santana could have very well had an early assist in the game but Joel Chianese was unable to take the chance.

Even apart from this moment, the versatile forward dropped deep and played the ball to Halicharan Narzary and Mohammad Yasir on the wings.

The 33-year-old could have got more into the box but it was perhaps the plan that Joel Chianese would play as the most forward Hyderabad FC player.