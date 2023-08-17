Jamshedpur FC vs Indian Navy FT prediction, preview, team news, and more | Durand Cup 2023

Depending on their Colts haven't brought the most fruitful results for Jamshedpur FC so far. The Red Miners slumped to a 0-5 defeat against Mumbai City FC in their opening clash of Durand Cup 2023. But next, they'll have a bit more of an eased-out challenge in Indian Navy FT, who Jamshedpur FC will face at the Mohun Bagan Ground, Kolkata on Thursday.

Both Group B teams are yet to get off the mark and will be yearning for the first points in the tournament. Three points would be essential for either side to keep their realistic hopes of making it through to the playoffs alive.

Meanwhile, Indian Navy put up a sterner fight in their opener against Mohammedan SC, where they went down 2-1 after giving a great account of themselves. Hence, Red Miners' reserve team gaffer Steven Dias was wary of their Thursday's opponents and said ahead of the game:

“It's not going to be an easy match against the Indian Navy Team but we are positive and looking forward to it. The young lads are working hard and ready to bounce back. I am confident that we will make our fans proud and showcase some good football.”

Jamshedpur FC vs Indian Navy FT: Team News

Jamshedpur FC: Mohit Singh Dhami, Ayush Jena, Luckystar Lawai, Raj Boro, Johnson Mathews, Pallujam Rohan Singh, Sairem Sital Singh, Rosangzuala, Zonunpuia, Kishan Sardar, Meraimayum Raju, Moirangthem Marjit Singh, Phijam Vikas Singh, Sekh Sahil, Armash Ansari, Ashley Koli, Amzard Khan, Mohammad Sanan K, Asem Maingou Singh, Bhaskar Chhetri, Chawngthu Lalriathpuia, Ningthoujam Mahesh Singh, Laishram Rameshor Meetei, Sonam Tsewang, Bivan Jyoti Laskar, Sadhu Marndi, Alvies Bastin.

Indian Navy FT: Dalraj Singh, Muhammed Inayath, Riyad B, Shahir S, Abhishek Joshy, Vj Kannan, Jijo F, Vijay J, Anoop Pauly, Raman Rai, Bibake Thapa, Sarbjith Singh, Vivekananda Sagayaraj, Hardik Kanojiya, Navjot Singh, Benno BA, Pradeesh C, Adersh Muttammal, Robinson R, Novin Gurung, Harikrishna AU, Britto PM, Pintu Mahata, Sreyas VG.

Jamshedpur FC vs Indian Navy FT: Prediction

For the Jamshedpur Colts, every encounter in this tournament will be an uphill climb. However, if they were to demarcate any one of their group-stage fixtures as a possible three-pointer, this would be it. But against Mohammedan, the Indian Navy side has shown their resilience and as things stand, they look likely to edge out the Red Miners.

Prediction: Jamshedpur FC 1-3 Indian Navy FT