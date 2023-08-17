Jamshedpur FC vs Indian Navy: When and where to watch the 2023 Durand Cup clash?

Indian Super League outfit Jamshedpur FC are all set to lock horns with Indian Navy in the 2023 Durand Cup. The Group B fixture is set to take place at the Mohun Bagan Ground in Kolkata on Thursday.

The Red Miners have had a complete revamp to their squad following a disappointing season. They appointed English head coach Scott Cooper to replace Aidy Boothroyd and have signed several quality overseas players to boost their squad.

However, both Cooper and the first-team players will not be available for the tournament, as they are yet to gain full match fitness. Instead, the reserve team under the guidance of Steven Dias took the field in the first match against Mumbai City FC, where they encountered difficulties in restricting the reigning champions. The struggle culminated in a 5-0 defeat, which would have certainly affected the team's morale.

Nevertheless, the upcoming clash against the Indian Navy presents an opportunity for Jamshedpur FC to potentially secure their first points in the Durand Cup. Numerous young talents will be eager to show their potential in the next two games and solidify their positions within the first-team setup.

Meanwhile, the Indian Navy also faced defeat in their recent outing. They went up against I-League side Mohammedan SC and lost 2-1. While Mohammedan dominated the first half, the Navy team improved their intensity in the second half and were competitive.

The game is expected to be a tight affair between two sides desperate to get their first points on board. While Jamshedpur FC will start as slight favorites, the Indian Navy possesses the experience to overcome the challenge posed by the Red Miners.

Jamshedpur FC vs Indian Navy 2023 Durand Cup match details

Match: Jamshedpur FC vs Indian Navy, Group B, Durand Cup.

Date & Time: Thursday, August 17, 3:00 PM.

Venue: Mohun Bagan Ground, Kolkata.

Jamshedpur FC vs Indian Navy: Telecast details

The Durand Cup match between Jamshedpur FC and Indian Navy will be broadcast on Sony Sports 2 and Sony Sports 2 HD TV channels from 3 pm IST on Thursday.

Jamshedpur FC vs Indian Navy: Live streaming details

The game between Jamshedpur FC and Indian Navy can also be streamed on SonyLiv from 3 pm IST on Thursday.