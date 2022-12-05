Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters: 3 things we learned | ISL 2022-23

Jamshedpur FC lost 0-1 to Kerala Blasters in their eighth game of the ISL 2022-23 season on Sunday (4th December). It was also the Kerala Blasters' eighth game of the season.

Jamshedpur FC have had a poor start to the season and came into the game placed 10th in the points table, having lost their previous game 1-3 to East Bengal FC.

Kerala Blasters overcame their recent slump in results and came into the game placed fifth in the points table. They managed to win their last three games and defeated Hyderabad FC 1-0 in their previous game.

The match started with both teams showing intentions of scoring an early goal. Kerala Blasters broke the deadlock in the 17th minute when Diamantakos scored from an Adrian Luna free kick.

Ritwik Das had a good chance to score the equalizer in the 37th minute but was denied by Prabhsukhan Gill. The scoreboard at halftime read 1-0 in favor of the visitors.

The hosts tried hard to score the equalizer at the start of the second half but failed to do so. The Tuskers did a good job of slowing the tempo of the game and frustrating the Red Miners.

Ishan Pandita wasted a glorious opportunity in the 60th minute to get the equalizer for last season's League Shield winners. Rahul KP wasted a good opportunity in the 66th minute to double the lead for the Tuskers. Chima missed a good chance as well, in the 69th minute from a Jay Emanuel Thomas corner.

Eventually, the Kerala Blasters emerged victorious by the margin of a solitary goal. Even with this win, the Blasters stayed in the fifth position on the points table, while Jamshedpur FC remain in 10th.

On that note, let's take a look at three things we learned from today's game

#1 Jamshedpur FC only turned up in the second half

Ritwik missed a good chance to score the equalizer for Jamshedpur FC (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

Jamshedpur FC were absent from the game in the first half. The Red Miners made some schoolboy errors in that period which cost them the game.

Last season's Shield winners were poor defensively and failed to convert the few chances that came their way. The way the game was poised at halftime, it looked like Kerala Blasters would run away with the contest.

Aidy Boothroyd made some changes in the second half and introduced Jitu and Ishan Pandita in place of Vikash and Farukh. The substitutes had a positive impact and Jamshedpur FC played much better football. They created a lot of chances but failed to convert them.

Boothroyd also changed the formation at times, which provided the Red Miners with as many as four forwards, but they were of no use.

The manager will be happy with the quality of football his side displayed in the second half but not with the quality of finishing.

#2 Jamshedpur FC's forwards disappoint them

JET wasted all the set pieces that he took (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

It was always going to be a difficult game for the Red Miners but Aidy Boothroyd's side managed to take the game to the Tuskers. However, the quality of the finishing on display was poor, to say the least. The strikers looked selfish and were below par.

Some of the linkup play could and should have been better among the strikers. Ishan Pandita did well to create space and chances but the young forward's finishing left much to be desired. Daniel Chima was also poor in front of the goal.

The Red Miners also completely wasted the set pieces that came their way. Jamshedpur FC need their strikers to finish off the chances the team creates if they are to even keep themselves in the race mathematically for a playoff spot.

#3 Kerala Blasters turned around their season and win four games in a row for first time in their history

Gill made some good saves to keep a clean sheet (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

Kerala Blasters started the ISL 2022-23 season with a home win against East Bengal FC, but then suffered three consecutive defeats and were languishing outside the playoff zone. Three consecutive defeats hurt the side and a lot of people started questioning their abilities.

Ivan Vukomanovic brilliantly silenced his critics as he managed to turn around his side's fortunes and win four games consecutively, for the first time in their history.

Kerala Blasters beat NorthEast United FC 3-0, FC Goa 3-1, Hyderabad FC 1-0, and Jamshedpur FC 1-0 to solidify their fifth place in the points table.

Kerala Blasters had their share of nervous moments in the latest game, but their defense and midfield showed composure in dealing with whatever threat the Red Miners threw at them.

The Tuskers will hope they can keep their winning run going when they face Bengaluru FC in their next game on the 11th of December.

