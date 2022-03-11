Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters FC Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ISL match - March 11th, 2022

Jamshedpur FC will take on Kerala Blasters FC in the first leg of the first semi-final of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 on Friday, March 11, 2022 at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda.

Jamshedpur FC became the first team in the history of the ISL to win seven consecutive games after their 1-0 victory over ATK Mohun Bagan in their last league game. They clinched the league winner’s shield by finishing in the top spot with 43 points in 20 matches.

This will be Jamshedpur FC's first-ever appearance in the ISL playoffs and they will be aiming to carry on their winning momentum.

Meanwhile, Kerala Blasters FC finished fourth in the points table with 34 points in 20 games to secure a place in the semis. They fought with Mumbai City FC for fourth place and came out as the better side by remaining unbeaten in their last three outings.

In their last league game, they held FC Goa to a 4-4 draw courtesy of a brace from Jorge Diaz and a goal each from Vincy Barretto and Alvaro Vazquez.

In the two games between the two sides in the league stage, the first one ended in a 1-1 draw while Jamshedpur FC clinched a 3-0 win in the second.

Predicted Playing XIs

Jamshedpur FC: TP Rehenesh (GK), Peter Hartley, Dinliana Renthlei, Eli Sabia, Ricky Lallawmawma, Boris Singh, Jitendra Singh, Pronay Halder, Len Doungel, Greg Stewart, Daniel Chukwu.

Kerala Blasters FC: Prabhsukhan Gill (GK), Sanjeev Stalin, Marko Leskovic, Harmanjot Khabra, Sandeep Singh, Sahal Samad, Vincy Barretto, Puitea, Alvaro Vazquez, Adrian Luna, Jorge Diaz.

Match Details

Match: Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters FC, Semi-Final Leg-1

Date and time: Friday, March 11, 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda

Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters FC Dream11 prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1

TP Rehenesh, Peter Hartley, Eli Sabia, Ruivah Hormipam, Harmanjot Khabra, Adrian Luna, Alex Lima, Sahal Abdul Samad, Alvaro Vazquez, Greg Stewart, Jorge Pereyra Diaz,

Captain: Greg Stewart | Vice-captain: Alvaro Vazquez

Fantasy Suggestion #2

Prabhsukhan Gill, Harmanjot Khabra, Laldinliana Renthlei, Ricky Lallawmawma, Sanjeev Stalin, Pronay Halder, Alex Lima, Ritwik Das, Daniel Chima Chukwu, Len Doungel, Ishan Pandita

Captain: Daniel Chima Chukwu | Vice-captain: Laldinliana Renthlei.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar