Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: Head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know ahead of the ISL 2022-23 match

Last season's Shield winners Jamshedpur FC have slumped to four consecutive losses in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 season. Next up, they'll face Kerala Blasters at the JRD Tata Sports Complex on Sunday, December 5. The Blasters have been on a roll and will be eyeing their fourth successive victory of the campaign.

In their previous encounter, Jamshedpur FC lost 3-1 against East Bengal. They were comprehensively defeated by the Red and Gold Brigade as Cleiton Silva registered a brace. Aidy Boothroyd's side will be eager to return to winning ways.

The Blasters, on the other hand, recently secured a 1-0 victory over defending champions Hyderabad FC. Dimitris Diamantakos scored the winning goal for Ivan Vukomanovic's team.

Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: Head-to-Head Record

The two teams have locked horns on 12 previous occasions in the ISL. While the Red Miners have won three, the Blasters have emerged victorious twice. Seven of the fixtures have ended in a draw. The Blasters are yet to win at Furnace.

Matches played: 12

JFC wins: 3

KBFC wins: 2

Draws: 7

Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: Top goalscorers in the previous Indian Super League season

Jamshedpur: Greg Stewart (10).

KBFC: Jorge Pereyra Diaz (8), Alvaro Vasquez (8), Sahal Abdul Samad (6), Adrian Luna (6).

Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: Cleansheets from the previous Indian Super League season

JFC: TP Rehenesh (6).

KBFC: Prabhsukhan Singh Gill (7).

More stats and numbers you need to know from the previous Indian Super League campaign

Most saves: TP Rehenesh (JFC - 40), Prabhsukhan Singh Gill (KBFC - 47).

Most passes: Greg Stewart (JFC - 832), Adrian Luna (KBFC - 945).

Most tackles: Alex Lima (JFC - 90), Lalthathanga Khawlhring (KBFC - 98).

Most touches: Eli Sabia (JFC - 788), Adrian Luna (KBFC - 1326).

Poll : 0 votes