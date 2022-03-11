Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: Head-to-head stats and other numbers you need to know | ISL Playoffs 2021-22

Kerala Blasters FC will face Jamshedpur FC in the first leg of their Indian Super League (ISL) semi-final clash on Friday, March 11. The PJN Stadium in Margao, Goa will host this contest.

The Men Of Steel, who are making their first appearance in the top four of the Hero ISL, have been in incredible form under head coach Owen Coyle. They are currently on a seven-match winning streak. After defeating ATK Mohun Bagan 1-0 in their last league-stage game, the team secured top spot and their first ever League Winners Shield.

The Red Miners have been formidable opponents in recent games and will look to dispose off the Blasters in their quest to advance to the final. Their winning run will also provide them with plenty of confidence heading into this game.

Kerala Blasters FC, on the other hand, are playing in a semi-final for the first time in six years. The Tuskers will enter the match following a bruising 4-4 draw against FC Goa in their previous match, which saw them finish fourth in the league table.

The Blasters, coached by Ivan Vukomanovic, have a prolific attack that threatens all defensive lines. They've also played well defensively for much of the season and have asserted stability and consistency. The Tuskers have kept three clean sheets in their last four outings.

Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: Head-to-Head

Matches between the two sides tend to be close, as evidenced by six of their 10 encounters ending in draws. Jamshedpur FC have the overall advantage, however, with three wins against the Kerala Blasters.

The last time these two teams played, the Red Miners won 3-0, courtesy of a Greg Stewart brace and Daniel Chukwu's goal. Coyle's men are also unbeaten against the Blasters this season.

Total matches: 10.

Kerala Blasters wins: 1.

Jamshedpur FC wins : 3.

Draws: 6.

Top scorers in the current season

Jamshedpur FC - Greg Stewart (10 goals from 18 matches).

Kerala Blasters FC - Alvaro Vazquez (eight goals in 18 matches).

Clean sheets in the current season

JFC - TP Rehenesh (six cleansheets in 17 matches).

KBFC - Prabhsukhan Gill (six clean sheets in 17 matches).

More stats and numbers you need to know

Most Saves: Prabhsukhan Gill (KBFC) - 37, TP Rehenesh (JFC) - 37.

Most Passes: Marko Lescovic (KBFC) - 800, Greg Stewart (JFC) - 772, Adrian Luna (KBFC) - 775.

Most Interceptions: Jeakson Singh (KBFC) - 36, Alex Lima (JFC) - 26.

Most Tackles: Alex Lima (JFC) - 89, Adrian Luna (KBFC) - 86.

