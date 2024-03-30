Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters FC head-to-head stats and records you need to know before ISL 2023-24 match

With a spot in the playoffs on the line, Jamshedpur FC are set to host Kerala Blasters FC at the JRD Tata Complex Stadium on Saturday, March 30.

Since Khalid Jamil’s arrival in the second half of the season, Jamshedpur FC have undergone a huge turnaround in both form and performance. They secured victories in three of his first five games in charge but have recently suffered two consecutive defeats, halting their momentum.

Their most recent defeat came against Mumbai City FC, where they managed to secure a 1-1 draw. However, due to fielding an extra foreign player on the field after Daniel Chima Chukwu was sent off, the Islanders were awarded a 3-0 victory and all three points.

This setback could potentially hinder their chances of qualifying for the playoffs, although they are currently only one point behind sixth-placed Punjab FC. Assistant coach Steven Dias, speaking to the media ahead of the game, expressed that the team is ready to bounce back in the final stretch of the season.

“The players have come back after a long break. They are all focused. The training has been going well. What the coach has explained to the players about their roles, they are clear about what they need to do in attack and defense. We are going with the same strategy that we had before the break and we will continue doing that. Hopefully, we can have a good result.”

Meanwhile, Kerala Blasters FC’s poor form continued, as they endured a nerve-wracking 3-4 defeat to Mohun Bagan SG in their recent outing. This certainly removed them from title contention, yet they still hold a chance to secure a top-four finish, with only six points separating them from Odisha FC.

However, Ivan Vukomanovic will prioritize securing the playoff berth first, and earning three points on Saturday would guarantee their place in the knockout rounds for a third consecutive season.

The Blasters have struggled with several injuries throughout the season, but Vukomanovic believes its time to set aside those setbacks and show their quality in the last part of the season.

“I’m grateful for that as a person, on a personal side and professional side. It’s a great feeling that you get that kind of support. It only makes us more obliged to give even more every time we perform home or away. Whether we are in difficult moments, difficult situations, missing players due to injuries or having no injuries."

Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: Head-to-head record

Matches played: 16

JFC wins: 4

KBFC wins: 5

Draws: 7

Result in the reverse fixture: Kerala Blasters FC 1-0 Jamshedpur FC

Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: Top goalscorers in ISL 2023-24 season

Jamshedpur FC: Daniel Chima Chukwu (6 goals in 18 matches)

Kerala Blasters FC: Dimitrios Diamantakos (12 goals in 15 matches)

Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: Stats and numbers from the 2023-24 Indian Super League season

Most saves: Rehenesh TP (54), Sachin Suresh (34)

Most assists: Nikhil Barla (3), Adrian Luna (4)

Most shots per 90: Daniel Chima Chukwu (3.7), Kwame Peprah (3.0)

Most clearances: Elsinho (61), Milos Drincic (67)