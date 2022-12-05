Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: Player ratings for KBFC as they edge past Red Miners in a closely-contested 2022-23 ISL game

Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC) registered a 1-0 victory over Jamshedpur FC (JFC) at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur on Sunday, December 4. Dimitris Diamantakos scored what turned out to be the match-winning goal in the first half.

Although the game unraveled as a tightly-contested affair in the opening exchanges, Kerala Blasters pulled ahead in the 17th minute.

Aidy Boothroyd's team conceded a cheap free-kick in their own half, and Adrian Luna whipped in a looping ball from the dead ball situation. Left unmarked by the defenders, Diamantakos tapped it home.

Throughout the rest of the game, Jamshedpur FC put in all their efforts to get back into the game, but Ivan Vukomanovic's side showed great maturity to protect their slender lead.

On that note, let's look at the player ratings for Kerala Blasters FC:

Player Ratings for Kerala Blasters

Prabhsukhan Gill (GK) [7.0]

Prabhsukhan Gill didn't have much to do but the star keeper managed to keep a clean sheet and made a crucial stop to deny Ritwik Kumar Das from scoring.

Soraisham Sandeep Singh [7.0]

The 27-year-old has been an absolute revelation for Kerala Blasters over the past few months. He has adapted to the full-back role brilliantly and put in another solid performance on Sunday.

Marko Leskovic [7.0]

Three clearances, a block, an interception, and two tackles. Leskovic was the clear leader in the KBFC backline. The 31-year-old marshaled the likes of Daniel Chima Chukwu and Jay Emmanuel-Thomas expertly.

Ruivah Hormipam [7.0]

The young Kerala Blasters centre-back complemented Leskovic exceptionally, making three clearances, two interceptions, and two tackles along the way. Ruivah Hormipam also completed 85 percent of his attempted passes.

Nishu Kumar [6.0]

The young full-back didn't have a great outing but still completed 82 percent of his passes. Nishu Kumar lacked mostly in the crossing department and failed to create any substantial impact at the other end of the pitch.

Ivan Kaliuzhnyi [7.5]

The Ukrainian international was an absolute metronome in the middle of the pitch. Ivan Kaliuzhnyi completed a whopping 91 percent of his passes, including two key ones. He recycled possession brilliantly in midfield and allowed KBFC to continue dominating the game.

Jeakson Singh [7.0]

The young Indian midfielder accompanied Kaliuzhnyi with great solidity. Not only did he complete 86 percent of his passes, but Jeakson Singh also stepped in with two clearances, one block, and three interceptions.

Adrian Luna [8.0]

It was from Luna's free-kick that Diamantakos opened the scoring in the 17th minute. Along with the assist, the Uruguayan also played three key passes in the game and was a constant menace for the JFC defense.

Sahal Abdul Samad [6.5]

Although Sahal Abdul Samad controlled and regulated possession expertly, he lacked the edge in the final third. He completed 88 percent of his passes.

Rahul KP [6.5]

The winger was relentless down the right flank, galloping up and down to close down the Jamshedpur FC attackers. Although he couldn't break down JFC's defense, his work rate and defensive contributions were crucial for Kerala Blasters to maintain their lead.

Dimitrios Diamantakos [7.5]

The Greek forward scored the goal which eventually turned out to be the winner. Diamantakos has been in a rich vein of form of late, scoring in his last four games.

The 29-year-old was a constant nuisance due to his relentless work rate.

SUBSTITUTES

Apostolos Giannou [6.5]

Although the forward was wasteful with possession even during his short stay on the pitch, Giannou played one key pass. He also won 100 percent of the duels he was involved in.

Jessel Carneiro [6.5]

Even during his brief time on the pitch, Jessel Carneiro made a positive impact as he delivered one successful cross and completed 88 percent of his passes.

Saurav Mandal [6.0]

He came on too late to make any significant impact, but still managed to keep the ball well.

Victor Mongil [NA]

Came on too late to have any impact.

