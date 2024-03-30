Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: Preview, probable lineups, prediction, telecast details, and more ahead of ISL 2023-24 clash

Playoff hopefuls Jamshedpur FC will welcome fifth-placed Kerala Blasters FC at the JRD Tata Complex Stadium in Jamshedpur for an ISL encounter on Saturday, March 30.

The Red Miners, under head coach Khalid Jamil, have been on a journey of revival since the restart in January. They have three victories and as many draws in their previous seven outings. Jamshedpur's only defeat in this period came against Mohun Bagan SG and they have accumulated 20 points out of 19 games. They are a point behind Punjab FC and are still in the running for the knockout spots.

Gaffer Jamil is confident of the Men of Steel making it through to the playoffs, as he said during the pre-match press conference:

“If you ask me, we deserve to be in the top six and qualify for the playoffs, considering our team and the quality of players that we have with us. The side has been doing well so far and if we continue to get the support of the fans, we will definitely make it to the playoffs.”

Meanwhile, the Blasters have experienced an eyebrow-raising slump since the restart. Ivan Vukomanovic's men have suffered five defeats in the previous six outings. But the Yellow Army have still held on to the fifth spot in the standings at present, having 29 points from 18 games.

Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: Match details

Match: Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters FC, ISL 2023-24.

Venue: JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur FC.

Date: Saturday, March 30, at 7:30 pm IST.

Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: Probable lineups

Jamshedpur FC XI: Rehenesh TP (GK), Provat Lakra, Pratik Chaudhari, PC Laldinpuia, Muhammed Uvais, Jeremy Manzorro, Elsinho, Imran Khan, Rei Tachikawa, Mohammad Sanan, and Javier Siverio.

Kerala Blasters FC XI: Karanjit Singh (GK), Sandeep Singh, Pritam Kotal, Milos Drincic, Prabir Das, Daisuke Sakai, Jeakson Singh, Vibin Mohanan, Rahul KP, Fedor Cernych, and Dimitrios Diamantakos.

Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: Prediction

Kerala Blasters FC and Jamshedpur FC have been contrasting pathways recently. While the Red Miners are on a path to recovery, the Blasters are undergoing a slump. Furthermore, Khalid Jamil's men have thrived in home conditions and hence, Kerala will find it difficult to overcome the in-form outfit.

Prediction: Jamshedpur FC 2-1 Kerala Blasters

Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: Telecast details

The ISL clash between Jamshedpur FC and Kerala Blasters FC will be broadcast live on Sports18 and VH1 in India. It can also be live-streamed on the JioCinema app on Saturday, March 30, from 7.30 pm IST.