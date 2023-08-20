Jamshedpur FC vs Mohammedan SC preview, prediction, team news, and more | 2023 Durand Cup 

Indian Super League side Jamshedpur FC are set to face Mohammedan SC in the 2023 Durand Cup. The final fixture of Group B will be held at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Sunday, August 20.

The Red Miners, who are fielding their reserve team in the competition, started their campaign with a disappointing 5-0 defeat to Mumbai City FC. However, the young side bounced back, showcasing a remarkable display against Indian Navy to secure a narrow 1-0 victory and take home three crucial points.

Head coach Steven Dias has done a solid job, especially in the second game, where they outwitted Indian Navy. 21-year-old Ashley Koli has stood out with his performance, which was capped by scoring the decisive goal.

Presently occupying the third spot with three points and a negative goal difference of 4, Jamshedpur FC's qualification hinges on the outcome of NorthEast United's match.

Given that the top two second-placed teams also advance to the quarterfinals, they would not only need a victory but have to win with a huge margin if the Highlanders falter.

Meanwhile, Mohammedan SC also started their Durand Cup campaign with a defeat to Mumbai City FC. However, Mehrjuddin Wadoo’s side was certainly on top against Indian Navy despite only winning with a 2-1 scoreline.

Wadoo's influence is evident in the team's attacking strategy, which has seen them reap rewards in recent weeks. The Black and White Brigade has achieved an impressive record of six victories out of seven games in the CFL, amassing 20 goals while conceding only four.

They will look to translate their form in the final group game of the Durand Cup, which is essentially a do-or-die game.

Jamshedpur FC vs Mohammedan SC: Team News

Jamshedpur FC squad: Mohit Singh Dhami, Ayush Jena, Luckystar Lawai, Raj Boro, Johnson Mathews, Pallujam Rohan Singh, Sairem Sital Singh, Rosangzuala, Zonunpuia, Kishan Sardar, Meraimayum Raju, Moirangthem Marjit Singh, Phijam Vikas Singh, Sekh Sahil, Armash Ansari, Ashley Koli, Amzard Khan, Mohammad Sanan K, Asem Maingou Singh, Bhaskar Chhetri, Chawngthu Lalriathpuia, Ningthoujam Mahesh Singh, Laishram Rameshor Meetei, Sonam Tsewang, Bivan Jyoti Laskar, Sadhu Marndi, Alvies Bastin.

Mohammedan SC squad: Padam Chettri, Rakibul Mallik, Lalbiakhlua Jongte, Thokchom James Singh, Dettol Moirangthem, Karandeep Singh, Zodingliana, Dipu Halder, Meitalkeishangbam Roger Khuman, Samad Ali Mallick, Joseph Adjei, Vanlalzuidika Chhakchhuak, Deep Biswas, Mirjalol Kasimov, Abhisek Halder, Sujit Singh, Denzil Kharshandi, Sagolsem Bikash Singh, Bamiya Samad, Lalremsanga, Ganesh Besra, Bedashwor Singh Laishram, Tanmoy Ghosh, Beneston Piecton Barretto, Prince Opoku Agyemang, Alexis Nahuel Gomez, Abhijit Sarkar, David Lalhlansanga, William Lalgoulien

Jamshedpur FC vs Mohammedan SC: Prediction

Both teams possess several talented players in their ranks, but Mohammedan SC have the experience and the momentum on their side. Jamshedpur FC will rely on their quick wingers – Ashley and Asem – to do the damage on the counter-attack.

Nonetheless, the scales tip in favor of Mohammedan SC to clinch the three points in what is anticipated to be a closely contested match.

Prediction: Jamshedpur FC 1-3 Mohammedan SC.