Jamshedpur FC vs Mohun Bagan SG: Preview, prediction, predicted lineups, and more for the ISL 2023-24 clash

Defending ISL champions Mohun Bagan SG will square off against Jamshedpur FC at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur on November 1.

The Kolkata giants have enjoyed a fantastic start to their ISL campaign, winning all three of their games so far. They have also performed solidly in the AFC Cup.

Juan Ferrando has assembled the right roster, with new talents like Sahal, Thapa, Ashish Rai, and Jason Cummings, showcasing their best performances.

On the other hand, Jamshedpur FC finds themselves in a tough situation, losing their last match against NorthEast United FC in stoppage time after leading for the first 90 minutes. The defeat would have been a bitter pill to swallow.

Scott Cooper employs a very defensive approach, relying on counters. The Red Miners have won one, lost two, and drawn two games in the ISL, placing them in the eighth position on the league table.

Tonight's match against the Mariners will undoubtedly be a challenging battle, as Juan Ferrando's side enters the match as clear favorites.

Jamshedpur FC vs Mohun Bagan SG: Probable 11

Jamshedpur FC: Rehenesh TP (GK), Pratik Chaudhari, Elsinho, Laldinpuia, Nikhil Barla, Jitendra Singh, Rei Tachikawa, Ricky Lallawmawma, Alen Stevanovic, Nongdamba Naorem, Daniel Chima Chukwu.

Mohun Bagan SG: Vishal Kaith (GK), Ashish Rai, Brendan Hamill, Subashish Bose, Manvir Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Sahal Abdul Samad, Liston Colaco, Hugo Boumous, Dimitri Petratos, Jason Cummings.

Jamshedpur FC vs Mohun Bagan SG: Prediction

The two teams have faced each other seven times, with Jamshedpur FC winning four matches while Mohun Bagan Super Giants have emerged victorious twice. However, given their current form, Mohun Bagan appears to be in better shape.

With players like Hugo, Dimitri, Sahal, and Jason Cummings, the Kolkata giants will be confident about scoring goals. However, Jamshedpur FC's goalkeeper Rehenesh, with a strong track record, will pose a threat to the Mariners. The match might be one-sided, with Mohun Bagan securing an easy win.

Prediction: Mohun Bagan SG 2 - 0 Jamshedpur FC