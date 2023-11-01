Jamshedpur FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant FC: JFC vs MBSG Dream11 team prediction fantasy football tips for today's ISL match - November 1, 2023

Jamshedpur FC (JFC) and Mohun Bagan Super Giant (MBSG) face off in the second match of Matchweek 6 of the Hero Indian Super League 23/24 on Wednesday, November 1, at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur.

Both these sides have made contrasting starts to the season, with the hosts winning one, drawing, and losing two apiece in their opening five matches. Meanwhile, Mohun Bagan Super Giant have won all three of their matches, but haven't played since 7th October, with the Kolkata derby set to be played in MW 5 rescheduled to a later date.

Squads to choose from

Jamshedpur FC

Goalkeepers: TP Rehenesh, Rakshit Dagar, Vishal Yadav, Ayush Jena, and Mohit Dami.

Defenders: Pronay Halder, Pratik Chaudhari, Ricky Lallawmawma, Laldinpuia Pachuau, Provat Lakra, Muhammad Uvais, and Muirang Wungyanyg.

Midfielders: Ritwik Das, Emil Benny, Imran Khan, Elsinho, Jeremy Manzorro, Nikhil Barla, Komal Thatal, Saphaba Telem, Rei Tachikawa, Nongdamba Naorem, Germanpreet Singh, and Jitendra Singh.

Forwards: Petar Slislkovic, Steve Ambri, Daniel Chima Chukwu, Alen Stevanovic, Sanan Mohammed, Seiminlen Doungel, and Semboi Haokip.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant FC

Goalkeepers: Vishal Kaith, Arsh Anwer Shaikh, Syed Zahid Bukhari

Defenders: Anwar Ali-I, Subhasish Bose, Ashish Rai, Hector Yuste, Sumit Rathi, Ravi Bahadur Rana, Brendan Hamill

Midfielders: Deepak Tangri, Sahal Abdul Samad, Anirudh Thapa, Ashique Kuruniyan, Armando Sadiku, Glan Martins, Hugo Boumous, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Abhishek Suryavanshi, Ningombam Engson Singh, Suhail Ahmad Bhat

Forwards: Dimitri Petratos, Jason Cummings, Manvir Singh, Kiyan Nassiri Giri, Fardin Ali Molla, Liston Colaco.

Jamshedpur FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant FC: Predicted Playing XIs

Jamshedpur FC

TP Rehenesh (GK), Pratik Chaudhary, Elsinho, Laldinpuia P, Nikhil Barla, Rei Tachikawa, Jitendra Singh, Ricky Lallawmawma, Nongdamba Naorem, Daniel Chima Chukwu, and Alen Stevanovic.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant FC

Vishal Kaith (GK), Anwar Ali, Brendon Hamill, Subhashish Bose, Manvir Singh, Sahal Abdul Samad, Hugo Boumous, Liston Colaco, Dimitri Petratos, and Jason Cummings.

Match Details

Match: Jamshedpur FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant FC

Date: November 1, 2023; 8 pm IST

Venue: JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur.

Jamshedpur FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant FC: Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

This should be a cakewalk for Mohun Bagan Super Giant FC unless the Steelers put in a resolute performance in front of their home fans, and their in-form shot-stopper TP Rehenesh will be crucial to that happening.

The Mohun Bagan attackers should be the most-owned and most-captained players and that's for a reason, with Dimitri Petratos, Jason Cummings, Sahal Abdul Samad, and Hugo Boumous all must-haves. In contrast, Jamshedpur FC's new talisman Rei Tachikawa is the only real essential from their team.

Petratos, Cummings, Tachikawa, and Hugo Boumous are the best captaincy picks.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: TP Rehenesh, Anwar Ali, Subhashish Bose, PC Ladinpuia, Hugo Boumous, Sahal Abdul Samad, Nikhil Barla, Rei Tachikawa, Jason Cummings, Dimitri Petratos, and Daniel Chima Chukwu.

Captain: Dimitri Petratos Vice-Captain: Rei Tachikawa

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Vishal Kaith, Pratik Chaudhari, Ricky Lallawmawma, Brendan Hamill, Sahal Abdul Samad, Hugo Boumous, Rei Tachikawa, Nongdamba Naorem, Jason Cummings, Liston Colaco, and Dimitri Petratos.

Captain: Jason Cummings. Vice-Captain: Hugo Boumous.