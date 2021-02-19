Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC: Head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know

Jamshedpur FC and Mumbai City FC will lock horns in Match No. 100 of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL). The game will be played at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco, Goa, on Saturday. Indian international players Jackichand Singh and Farukh Choudhary will be playing against their former clubs in this crunch encounter.

Jamshedpur FC arrive in this fixture on the back of a 0-1 loss to ATK Mohun Bagan. The Red Miners held their lines well but their efforts went in vain in the 85th minute.

In their previous ISL match, Mumbai City FC were defeated 4-2 by Bengaluru FC. Adam le Fondre scored a brace for his side in a losing cause.

Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC: Head-to-head

Jamshedpur FC have an edge over Mumbai City FC in their head-to-head battles. While the Red Miners won 3 matches, the Islanders emerged victorious twice. Two encounters ended in draws.

The previous meeting between Jamshedpur FC and Mumbai City FC ended in a 1-1 draw. Nerijus Valskis scored for the Red Miners in the 9th minute before Bartholomew Ogbeche equalized for the Islanders in the 15th minute.

Jamshedpur FC wins: 3

Mumbai City FC wins: 2

Draws: 2

Top goalscorers this season

Jamshedpur FC: Nerijus Valskis (8)

Mumbai City FC: Adam le Fondre (11)

Clean sheets this season

Jamshedpur FC: Rehenesh TP (7)

Mumbai City FC: Amrinder Singh (10)

More stats and numbers you need to know

Most Saves: Rehenesh TP - 48 (JFC), Amrinder Singh - 47 (MCFC)

Most Passes: Aitor Monroy - 695 (JFC), Ahmed Jahouh - 1022 (MCFC)

Most Interceptions: Stephen Eze - 54 (JFC), Rowllin Borges - 51 (MCFC)

Most Tackles: Aitor Monroy - 100 (JFC), Ahmed Jahouh - 122 (MCFC)

Most Touches: Rickey Lallawmawma - 898 (JFC), Ahmed Jahouh - 1255 (MCFC)

Most Assists: Aitor Monroy - 3 (JFC), Hugo Boumous - 7 (MCFC)

Most Shots: Nerijus Valskis - 43 (JFC), Adam le Fondre - 38 (MCFC)