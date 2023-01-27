Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC: Head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know before the 2022-23 ISL clash

League leaders Mumbai City FC will travel to the JRD Tata Sports Complex to lock horns against a struggling Jamshedpur FC side in Matchweek 17 of the Indian Super League (ISL) on Friday, January 27.

Fifteen matches into the 2022-23 season, the Islanders are still undefeated in the league. They are coming off the back of a 4-0 hammering of NorthEast United FC at home.

Goals from Ahmed Jahouh, Jorge Pereyra Diaz, Greg Stewart, and Vinit Rai sealed the three points for MCFC. Des Buckingham's men are cruising through the league, with 39 points from 15 matches.

The Red Miners, on the other hand, are in a fix and currently hovering in the 10th spot in the league rankings. Aidy Boothroyd's men slumped to a 0-3 defeat against a resurging Bengaluru FC side.

The Men of Steel looked completely lifeless in their most recent outing but will be hoping to return to winning ways.

Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC: Head-to-head

The two sides have met in the ISL on 11 different occasions. The Red Miners have won five times while the Islanders have won thrice. The previous encounter between the two sides ended in a 1-1 draw.

Matches played: 11

JFC wins: 5

MCFC wins: 3

Draws: 3

Jamshedpur FC @JamshedpurFC centre-backs will go toe-to-toe in our clash against Mumbai City tonight!



#JamKeKhelo #JFCMCFC Two of the most experiencedcentre-backs will go toe-to-toe in our clash against Mumbai City tonight! Two of the most experienced ✈ centre-backs will go toe-to-toe in our clash against Mumbai City tonight! 💪 #JamKeKhelo #JFCMCFC https://t.co/eebO1s0TT3

Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC: Top goalscorers in the ISL 2022-23 season

JFC: Ritwik Kumar Das (3), Daniel Chima Chukwu (3).

MCFC: Jorge Pereyra Diaz (9), Lallianzuala Chhangte (8), Bipin Singh (6).

Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC: Clean Sheets from the ISL 2022-23 season

JFC: Rehenesh TP (1).

MCFC: Phurba Lachenpa (7).

Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC: More stats and numbers you need to know from the ISL 2022-23 season

Most saves: VIshal Yadav (26), Phurba Lachenpa (36).

Most passes: Ricky Lallawmawma (322), Mehtab Singh (755).

Most tackles: Ahmed Jahouh (34), Ricky Lallawmawma (19).

Most touches: Ahmed Jahouh (1081), Ricky Lallawmawma (775).

Poll : 0 votes