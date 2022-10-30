Jamshedpur FC vs NorthEast United FC Dream11 Team Prediction Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ISL Match - October 30th, 2022

Match No. 20 of the Indian Super League (ISL) will see last season’s shield winners Jamshedpur FC host a struggling NorthEast United FC at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur on Sunday, October 30.

Jamshedpur FC had a great last season, finishing at the top of the table and winning the shield, but the new season has seen the team pick up just one point from two games. The team lost a hard-fought encounter 2-3 to Odisha FC before settling for a point against Mumbai City FC 1-1.

NorthEast United haven't had a great start to the season either. Marco Balbul's men have faced defeat in all three of their fixtures so far. The team has shown some talent but will need to be more efficient in the final-third, especially after creating 18 goal chances in the previous match with only three shots on target.

Jamshedpur FC will be keen to take all three points in front of their fans, while NorthEast United will look to get their first points of the season here tonight.

Squads to Choose from

Jamshedpur FC

Goalkeepers: TP Rehenesh, Rakshit Dagar, Vishal Yadav

Defenders: Peter Hartley, Eli Sabia, Laldinliana Renthlei, Pratik Chaudhari, Ricky Lallawmawma, Laldinpuia Pachuau, Sandip Mandi, Muhammad Uvais, and Saphaba Telem.

Midfielders: Wellington Priori, Germanpreet Singh, Sk Sahil, Jitendra Singh, and Phijam Singh.

Forwards: Daniel Chima Chukwu, Jay Emmanuel-Thomas, Harry Sawyer, Boris Singh, Farukh Choudhary, Ishan Pandita, Komal Thatal, Ritwik Das, Seiminlen Doungel, and Nikhil Barla.

NorthEast United FC

Goalkeepers: Arindam Bhattacharja, Mirshad Michu, Nikhil Deka, Khoirom Singh

Defenders: Michael Jakobsen, Aaron Evans, Gaurav Bora, Gurjinder Kumar, Joe Zoherliana, Mashoor Shereef, Tondonba Singh and Provat Lakra

Midfielders: Jon Gaztanaga, Romain Phillippoteaux, Emanuel Lalchhanchhuaha, Emil Benny, Pragyan Gogoi, Mohamed Irshad, Imran Khan and Sehnaj Singh

Forwards: Matt Derbyshire, Rochharzela, Laldanmawia Ralte, Jithin MS, Gani Nigam, Dipu Mirdha, Alfred Lalroutsang and Parthib Gogoi

Jamshedpur FC vs NorthEast United FC

Predicted Playing XIs

Jamshedpur: Rehenesh TP (GK), Laldinliana Renthlei, Peter Hartley, Eli Sabia, Ricky Lallawmawma, Ritwik Das, Wellington Priori, Farukh Choudhary, Germanpreet Singh, Boris Singh, and Daniel Chima.

NorthEast United : Arindam Bhattacharya (GK), Joe Zoherliana, Michael Jakobsen, Aaron Evans, Gurjinder Kumar, Imran Khan, Emanuel Lalchhanchhuaha, Jon Gazatanaga, Jithin MS, Matt Derbyshire, Rochharzela

Match Details

Match: Jamshedpur FC vs NorthEast United FC, Match 20.

Date and time: Sunday, October 30, 2022; 7.30 pm IST.

Venue: JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur.

Jamshedpur FC vs NorthEast United FC Dream11 prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1

Rehenesh TP, Laldinliana Renthlei, Gaurav Bora, Ricky Lallawmawma, Boris Singh, Wellington Priori, Emil Benny, Jon Gaztanaga, Germanpreet SIngh, Daniel Chima Chukwu, Matt Derbyshire

Captain: Daniel Chima Chukwu | Vice-captain: Germanpreet SIngh.

Fantasy Suggestion #2

Arindam Bhattacharya, Gurjinder Kumar, Peter Hartley, Michael Jakobsen, Rochharzela, Romain Philippoteaux, Farukh Choudhary, Emanuel Lalchhanchhuaha, Harry Sawyer, Ritwik Das, Jay Aston Emmanuel Thomas

Captain: Harry Sawyer | Vice-captain: Romain Philippoteaux.

