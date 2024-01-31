Jamshedpur FC vs NorthEast United FC head-to-head stats and records you need to know before ISL 2023-24 Match 69

After a one-month hiatus, the Indian Super League (ISL) season resumes, with Jamshedpur FC set to host NorthEast United FC at the JRD Tata Complex Stadium on Wednesday, January 31.

Following a sluggish first half in the ISL, Jamshedpur dismissed head coach Scott Cooper, appointing Khalid Jamil as his replacement. The Indian coach has certainly had a strong start to his Jamshedpur career, guiding the club to the Super Cup semi-finals after victories over Kerala Blasters FC, NorthEast United, and Shillong Lajong FC.

Despite falling short in the semi-finals against East Bengal, Jamil will undoubtedly be pleased with the team’s progress as they enter the ISL with renewed confidence.

This confidence is vital, considering they currently sit in 10th place in the standings with just nine points. However, despite their struggles, they remain within reach of the playoff spots, trailing their opponents NorthEast United by only three points.

"We motivated the players and we got good results in the Super Cup. We have to continue like this because the first match is very important. There are 10 matches left. We lost (matches) in the first leg, but this time we should play well. We can’t underestimate the opponent because they are a good team," Jamil explained during the pre-match press conference.

Meanwhile, although NorthEast United FC were eliminated from the Super Cup, they head into tonight's clash on the back of two impressive victories against Shillong and Kerala Blasters.

Particularly noteworthy was their 4-1 triumph over league leaders Kerala Blasters, which would have boosted the confidence following a string of poor performances.

The Highlanders currently occupy the final playoff spot, but with four teams vying for that position, they must perform at their very best. Head coach Juan Pedro Benali, whose team are currently on a seven-game winless streak in the ISL, will be eager to reverse their fortunes.

"This will be the fifth game we will play against Jamshedpur FC this season. We will give our best. They are a strong team with very good players. They are a team that will make it difficult for you to play. It will be a good game between two tough teams," said Benali.

Jamshedpur FC vs NorthEast United FC: Head-to-head record

Matches Played: 13

JFC wins: 6

NEUFC wins: 2

Draws: 5

Result in the reverse fixture: NorthEast United FC 2-1 Jamshedpur FC.

Jamshedpur FC vs NorthEast United FC: Top goalscorers this season

Jamshedpur FC: Daniel Chima Chukwu (5)

NorthEast United FC: Parthib Gogoi (3)

Jamshedpur FC vs NorthEast United FC: Stats and numbers from the 2023-24 Indian Super League season

Most saves: Rehenesh TP (31), Mirshad Michu (30)

Most shots per 90: Daniel Chima Chukwu (1.7), Nestor Albiach (1.1)

Most assists: Jeremy Manzorro (1), Jithin MS (2)

Most clearances: Elsinho (50), Asheer Akthar (36)