Jamshedpur FC vs NorthEast United FC prediction: Who will win today's match?

Both Jamshedpur FC and NorthEast United FC had started off the ISL 2020-21 season on a high note but have lost their consistency for some time. After hovering close to the playoffs positions on the ISL standings, both the teams have slipped down the pecking order.

Jamshedpur FC have lost three out of their past five matches. They occupy the seventh position on the ISL table with 13 points from eleven matches.

NorthEast United FC are one place below, in the eighth position, with 12 points. A win for either side will take them back close to the ISL playoffs spots.

Jamshedpur FC Preview

Head coach Owen Coyle will hope his side is able to step up going into the second half of the season. The Red Miners come into the clash on the back of two consecutive losses. Jamshedpur FC lost against FC Goa and Kerala Blasters FC, conceding three goals in each of the matches.

Lithuanian striker Nerijus Valskis and Spanish midfielder Aitor Monroy have been the guiding forces in the attacking unit. Valskis has scored a total of eight goals in eleven matches, which is 75% of the overall tally of Jamshedpur FC.

NorthEast United FC Preview

NorthEast United FC are going through a critical phase after parting ways with their manager Gerard Nus. Former head coach Khalid Jamil is back at the helm for the Highlanders.

With the change of management, it will be interesting to see how the team responds to its first fixture under Jamil. The experienced manager is known to give youngsters a lot of opportunities to make their impact.

Indian players like Rochharzela, Lalengmawia, and VP Suhair will look to deliver for the Highlanders. The overseas striker Kwesi Appiah will miss out owing to an injury, putting the responsibility on Luis Machado and Idrissa Sylla.

Jamshedpur FC vs NorthEast United FC Prediction

NorthEast United FC will hope for a better showing in the second half of the season (Courtesy - ISL)

In the last four seasons, Jamshedpur FC and NorthEast United FC have faced off on seven occasions. The Red Miners have been victorious a couple of times whereas five matches between the two sides have ended in draws.

The last encounter between them ended in a 1-0 win for the Red Miners with youngster Aniket Jadhav scoring the lone goal.

With both the sides struggling to get positive results, it will be interesting to see how they begin the second half of the season. With not much to separate the two teams, there is a high possibility of this clash ending in a stalemate.

Prediction: Jamshedpur FC 1 - 1 NorthEast United FC