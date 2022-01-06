Jamshedpur FC vs NorthEast United FC: Who will win today's ISL match?

Jamshedpur FC will face a struggling NorthEast United FC side in Match 50 of the 2021-22 Indian Super League season at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa on Thursday.

Owen Coyle's side made a solid start to the 2021-22 season. But winless in their last three games, Jamshedpur have failed to hit the levels they initially achieved consistently. After nine games, the Red Miners are sixth with three wins, four draws and two losses. In their last game, Owen Coyle's men went down 0-1 to a resilient Chennaiyin FC side.

Meanwhile, NorthEast United are down in tenth spot, with five losses in nine matches. The Highlanders have struggled in the league but played out an enthralling 3-3 draw against defending champions Mumbai City FC in their last game.

In his first game back from an injury, Deshorn Brown scored a hat-trick for NorthEast United and will be pivotal in breaking down Jamshedpur.

Jamshedpur FC vs NorthEast United FC Head-to-head

The two teams have locked horns on eight previous occasions and Jamshedpur have come out on top twice. NorthEast United have won only once and the remaining five fixtures have ended in draws.

In their last encounter, NorthEast United secured a 2-1 victory over Jamshedpur.

Matches played: 8

Jamshedpur FC wins: 2

NorthEast United FC wins: 1

Draws: 5

Jamshedpur FC vs NorthEast United FC Team News

Jamshedpur FC: Komal Thotal will miss the encounter, while Pranoy Halder returns to the lineup.

NorthEast United FC: Gani Nigam is injured, but the rest of the team is fit to play.

Jamshedpur FC vs NorthEast United FC Live Telecast and Streams

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Hindi Commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 regional channels— Tamil, Bengali, Kannada, Telugu.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.

Click here to view the today's ISL match.

Jamshedpur FC vs NorthEast United FC Prediction

Recent performances from Jamshedpur and NorthEast United have not quite been up to the mark. But expect both sides to give their all to come away with three points. All eyes will be on the clash between two star forwards Greg Stewart and Deshorn Brown.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Jamshedpur FC 3-2 NorthEast United FC

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava