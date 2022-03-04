Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ISL match - March 4th, 2022

Jamshedpur FC will take on Odisha FC in the 106th match of the Indian Super League ISL 2021-22 on Friday, 04 March 2022 at the GMC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim.

Jamshedpur FC come into this game on the back of a comprehensive 3-0 win over Hyderabad FC courtesy of an own goal and strikes from Peter Hartley and Daniel Chima Chukwu. This win saw them move to the top of the table with 37 points in 18 matches and also helped them qualify in their first-ever semi-finals.

They are currently on a five-game winning run and will look to extend it to build momentum ahead of the playoffs.

Meanwhile, Odisha FC will be disappointed with their performances this season as they are out of contention for a spot in the playoffs. Despite starting the tournament positively, they failed to keep the momentum going and are now placed at the seventh spot with 23 points in 19 matches.

In their previous game, they managed to hold ATK Mohun Bagan to a 1-1 draw and will now aim to end the season on a high note with a win over the table-toppers.

When the two sides last met in the reverse fixture, Jamshedpur FC came out on top with a 4-0 win.

Predicted Playing XIs

Jamshedpur FC: TP Rehenesh (GK), Ricky Lallawmawma, Eli Sabia, Peter Hartley, Laldinliana Renthlei, Alexandre Lima, Pronay Halder, Ritwik Das, Seiminlen Doungel, Greg Stewart, Daniel Chukwu

Odisha FC: Kamaljit Singh (GK), Victor Mongil, Hector Ramirez, Sebastian Thangmuansang, Sahil Panwar, Javier Hernandez, Thoiba Singh, Isaac Chhakchhuak, Aridai Suarez, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Redeem Tlang

Match Details

Match: Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC, Match 106

Date and time: Friday, 04 March 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: GMC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim

Dream11 prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1

TP Rehenesh, Victor Mongil, Hector Ramirez, Peter Hartley, Laldinliana Renthlei, Alexandre Lima, Javier Hernandez, Ritwik Das, Greg Stewart, Daniel Chukwu

Captain: Greg Stewart | Vice-captain: Daniel Chukwu.

Fantasy Suggestion #2

Kamaljit Singh, Ricky Lallawmawma, Eli Sabia, Peter Hartley, Sahil Panwar, Alexandre Lima, Thoiba Singh, Pronay Halder, Ritwik Das, Seiminlen Doungel, Aridai Suarez, Jerry Mawihmingthanga

Captain: Ritwik Das | Vice-captain: Peter Hartley.

Edited by Diptanil Roy