Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC Dream11 Team Prediction Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ISL Match - October 11th, 2022

The fifth game of the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) will see last season’s league winners Jamshedpur FC lock horns with Odisha FC on Tuesday, October 11, at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur.

Jamshedpur FC had a great last season, finishing at the top of the table with 43 points and winning the shield before losing to Kerala Blasters in the semi-finals.

The team, however, will be without Owen Coyle, their head coach from last season, who has returned home to take charge of a Scottish club, while their top goal scorer Greg Stewart has joined the Mumbai camp.

The team, however, have retained most of their core side and will look to repeat a performance similar to last season.

Odisha FC, on the other hand, had a mediocre season, finishing seventh and will look for a better finish this season. The team have Josep Gombau returning to the helm of affairs after two years with Queensboro FC.

Like every other ISL team, Odisha took part in the Durand Cup 2022, where they ended up as quarter-finalists and will look to put up similar performances throughout the season.

With this being the first game of the campaign for both teams, they will be aiming for a winning start.

Squads to Choose from

Jamshedpur FC

Goalkeepers: TP Rehenesh, Rakshit Dagar, Vishal Yadav

Defenders: Peter Hartley, Eli Sabia, Laldinliana Renthlei, Pratik Chaudhari, Ricky Lallawmawma, Laldinpuia Pachuau, Sandip Mandi, Muhammad Uvais, and Saphaba Telem.

Midfielders: Wellington Priori, Germanpreet Singh, Sk Sahil, Jitendra Singh, and Phijam Singh.

Forwards: Daniel Chima Chukwu, Jay Emmanuel-Thomas, Harry Sawyer, Boris Singh, Farukh Choudhary, Ishan Pandita, Komal Thatal, Ritwik Das, Seiminlen Doungel, and Nikhil Barla.

Odisha FC

Goalkeepers: Amrinder Singh, Lalthuammawia Ralte, and Niraj Kumar.

Defenders: Carlos Delgado, Narendar Gahlot, Shubham Sarangi, Lalruathhara, Sahil Panwar, Denechandra Meitei, Nikhil Prabhu, Lalhrezuala Sailung, Deven Sawhney, Rishabh Dobriyal, and Sebastian Thangmuansang.

Midfielders: Osama Malik, Saul Crespo, Victor Rodriguez, Raynier Fernandes, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Thoiba Singh, and Paul Ramfangzuava.

Forwards: Diego Mauricio, Pedro Martin, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Nandhakumar Sekar, Michael Soosairaj, Akshunna Tyagi, Isak Vanlalruatfela, CVL Remtluanga

Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC Predicted Playing XIs

Jamshedpur: Rehenesh TP (GK), Laldinliana Renthlei, Peter Hartley, Pratik Chaudhari, Ricky Lallawmawma, Ritwik Das, Jitendra Singh, Wellington Priori, Boris Singh, Jay Emmanuel-Thomas, and Daniel Chima.

Odisha: Amrinder Singh (GK), Sebastian, Narender Gahlot, Carlos Delgado, Sahil Panwar, Osama Malik, Saul Crespo, Raynier Fernandes, Nandhakumar, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, and Diego Mauricio.

Match Details

Match: Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC, Match 5.

Date and time: Tuesday, October 11, 2022; 7.30 pm IST.

Venue: JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur.

Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC Dream11 prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1

Rehenesh TP, Ricky Lallawmawma, Peter Hartley, Sahil Panwar, Carlos Delgado, Saul Crespo, Ritwik Das, Raynier Gernandes, Diego Mauricio, Daniel Chima Chukwu, and Ishan Pandita.

Captain: Daniel Chima Chukwu | Vice-captain: Diego Mauricio.

Fantasy Suggestion #2

Amrinder Singh, Narender Gahlot, Laldinliana Renthlei, Eli Sabia, Osama Malik, Saul Crespo, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Boris Thangjam, Wellington Priori, Seiminlen Doungel, and Jay Aston Emmanuel Thomas.

Captain: Wellington Priori | Vice-captain: Jay Aston Emmanuel Thomas

