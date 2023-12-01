Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC: JFC vs OFC Dream11 team prediction fantasy football tips for today's ISL match - December 1, 2023

Jamshedpur FC will face off against Odisha FC on Matchday 8 of the Hero Indian Super League 23/24 on Friday, December 1, at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur.

The hosts will have their task cut out if they want to get something from this match against an in-form Odisha side. Jamshedpur's form hasn't been great. They're placed 10th on the points table, with only one win in seven games, and are on a three-match losing streak, the most recent of which was a 1-0 loss to FC Goa.

Meanwhile, Odisha FC's last ISL game was in the first week of November. Since then, they've been busy with the AFC Cup, where they've found plenty of success. Fresh off a 5-2 win against the Mohun Bagan Super Giant, Odisha FC will want to extend the two-match winning run they have in the league.

Squads to choose from

Jamshedpur FC

Goalkeepers: TP Rehenesh, Rakshit Dagar, Vishal Yadav, Ayush Jena, and Mohit Dami.

Defenders: Pronay Halder, Pratik Chaudhari, Ricky Lallawmawma, Laldinpuia Pachuau, Provat Lakra, Muhammad Uvais, and Muirang Wungyanyg.

Midfielders: Ritwik Das, Emil Benny, Imran Khan, Elsinho, Jeremy Manzorro, Nikhil Barla, Komal Thatal, Saphaba Telem, Rei Tachikawa, Nongdamba Naorem, Germanpreet Singh, and Jitendra Singh.

Forwards: Petar Slislkovic, Steve Ambri, Daniel Chima Chukwu, Alen Stevanovic, Sanan Mohammed, Seiminlen Doungel, and Semboi Haokip.

Odisha FC

Goalkeepers: Amrinder Singh, Ralte Lalthuammawia, Niraj Kumar

Defenders: Mourtada Fall, Laldinliana Renthlei, Sahil Panwar, Carlos Javier, Amey Ranawade, Narender Gahlot, Tankadhar Bag, Deven Sawhney, Jerry Lalrinzuala, and Paogoumang Singson.

Midfielders: Ahmed Jahouh, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Lenny Rodrigues, Princeton Rebello, Lalliansanga Renthlei, Paul Ramfangzauva, Aniket Jadhav, Thoiba Singh, Givson Singh, Ashangbam Aphaoba-Singh, Pungte Lapung, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, and Isaac Vanmalsawma.

Forwards: Diego Mauricio, Roy Krishna, Michael Soosairaj, Isak Vanlalruatfela, and Cy Goddard.

Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC: Predicted Playing XIs

Jamshedpur FC

TP Rehenesh (GK), Pratik Chaudhary, Elsinho, Laldinpuia P, Nikhil Barla, Rei Tachikawa, Jitendra Singh, Imran Khan, Emil Benny, Daniel Chima Chukwu, and Steve Ambri/Mohammed Sanan.

Odisha FC

Amrinder Singh (GK), Amey Ranawade, Mourtada Fall/Narender Gahlot, Carlos Delgado, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Ahmed Jahouh, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Roy Krishna, Cy Goddard, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, and Diego Mauricio.

Match Details

Match: Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC

Date: December 1, 2023; 8 pm IST

Venue: JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur.

Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC: Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Odisha FC enter this match as firm favorites, with Jamshedpur FC struggling to find the net consistently. They're the joint-lowest goal-scorers in the league alongside Hyderabad FC, with only four goals netted in seven matches.

That means it's a good idea to invest in the defenses of both teams, as this could well be a cagey encounter with Odisha FC having most of the ball.

Amey Ranawade, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Amhed Jahouh, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, PC Ladinpuia and Diego Mauricio are arguably the must-haves. The likes of Roy Krishna, Alen Stevanovic and Cy Goddard are all stellar differentials if they start.

Jerry, Diego Mauricio, Rei Tachikawa and Amey Ranawade are solid captaincy options on paper.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: TP Rehenesh, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Amey Ranawade, Carlos Delgado, PC Laldinpuia, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Ahmed Jahouh, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Rei Tachikawa, Diego Mauricio, and Daniel Chima Chukwu.

Captain: Diego Mauricio. Vice-Captain: Rei Tachikawa

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Amrinder Singh, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Pratik Chaudhari, PC Laldinpuia, Amey Ranawade, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Ahmed Jahouh, Cy Goddard, Rei Tachikawa, Diego Mauricio, and Daniel Chima Chukwu.

Captain: Jerry Mawihmingthanga. Vice-Captain: Amey Ranawade.