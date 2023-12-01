Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC: Preview, prediction, team news, and more | ISL 2023-24

Gunning for their fifth consecutive victory across all competitions, Odisha FC will be on their travels to face Jamshedpur FC at the JRD Tata Complex on Friday, December 1.

While Odisha are firing on all cylinders, Jamshedpur FC have struggled in the past few weeks. They are currently placed 10th in the standings, with just one victory and five points to their name. Furthermore, they have lost three of their last five games, and appear to have hit a roadblock.

Scott Cooper’s tactical acumen has received plaudits, although it has limited the team’s attacking ability. Jamshedpur have certainly had challenges in terms of scoring, as they have the lowest goal tally in the league.

Addressing the media in anticipation of the upcoming match, Cooper expressed his confidence in the team’s abilities while acknowledging the need for improvement in composure within the attacking third.

"I’m confident in my players and confident in myself," Cooper said. "Everybody has identified that we play a good brand of football. We have faced teams that go into a block, and teams that don’t have the composure that we have. The difference with us is we have the ultimate composure. We have the composure in the defensive and the middle. We need to bring more composure in the final third."

Meanwhile, after a sluggish start to the season, Odisha FC have gained momentum in the past month, securing four victories in four games. Their last two games were victories in the AFC Cup, including a resounding 5-2 triumph against Mohun Bagan SG in Kolkata.

Sergio Lobera appears to have found the right combination and will hope that his side can continue their fine form. They are now fifth in the table with 10 points, but a win today will move them up to third, ahead of Mumbai City FC and Mohun Bagan.

Lobera believes that this would be a difficult game, especially given the atmosphere in Jamshedpur.

"It will be a challenging match as we will be facing a highly skilled team known for their exceptional work ethic," Lobera said. "Additionally, playing in their stadium has always proven to be a difficult task. However, it is my strong belief that they deserve a higher point tally on the scoreboard than what they currently have."

Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC: Match Details

Match: Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC, ISL 2023-24

Venue: JRD Tata Complex, Jamshedpur.

Timings: 8:00 PM IST on Friday, December 1

Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC: Predicted XI

Jamshedpur FC: TP Rehenesh (GK), Emil Benny, Pratik Chaudhuri, Elsinho, Laldinpuia, Imran Khan, Rei Tachikawa, Jitendra Singh, Mohammed Sanan, Alen Stevanovic, and Daniel Chima Chukwu.

Odisha FC: Amrinder Singh, Amey Ranawade, Narender Gahlot, Carlos Delgado, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Ahmed Jahouh, Puitea, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Isak Vanlalruatfela, Roy Krishna, and Diego Mauricio.

Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC: Prediction

Odisha FC are slight favorites going into the game, but Jamshedpur FC, who have been excellent at home, will be a tough challenge. To secure a positive outcome, the Red Miners will need to be defensively resolute, and will also need to improve their clinical ability in front of goal.

The Juggernauts, on the other hand, are expected to assert dominance in possession and dictate the game’s tempo. This sets the stage for a closely contested match, with Odisha FC potentially having the edge due to their current form.

Prediction: Jamshedpur FC 1-2 Odisha FC