Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC - Who won yesterday's ISL 2021-22 match?

Table-toppers Jamshedpur FC dished out a 5-1 hammering to struggling Odisha FC on Friday. It was the former's penultimate game of the Indian Super League 2021-22 season.

Daniel Chima Chukwu (23', 26') bagged two quick goals in the first half. Ritwik Kumar Das, Jordan Murray, and Ishan Pandita scored after the break for the Men of Steel. Paul Ramfangzauva scored the only goal for the Juggernauts.

Right from the get-go, Jamshedpur FC started the game on the front foot. They kept knocking at the door but couldn't find the final blow. Odisha FC looked defensively resilient in the initial minutes but were soon breached.

The Juggernauts gave up a free-kick in a dangerous area and Greg Stewart looped the ball past the goalkeeper into the crossbar. However, the deflection fell kindly for Daniel Chukwu inside the six-yard box. The Nigerian forward headed it into the net to put JFC ahead.

Three minutes later, Daniel Chukwu struck again and doubled Jamshedpur FC's lead. Ramfangzauva played a sloppy back pass and the former SC East Bengal forward quickly latched onto it. He calmly rolled it past the on-rushing keeper into the bottom right corner.

The Red Miners dominated the half and could've scored a few more. However, right before the half-time whistle, Ramfangzauva pulled a goal back for Odisha FC. The goal came from a JFC defensive error when they failed to clear the ball and Paul Ramfangzauva was the quickest to react. The 22-year-old midfielder thumped the ball to the left of the keeper. TP Rehenesh got his hand on the ball but could only deflect it into his own net.

A five-star performance from Jamshedpur FC against 10-man Odisha FC

Coming out after the break, Jamshedpur FC carried on with their usual tempo, ripping apart the Odisha FC defense. JFC's breakout star Ritwik Kumar Das restored their two-goal lead in the 54th minute. Greg Stewart spotted Ritwik's run and threaded a lobbed pass past the OFC backline. The young winger glided past a defender with his first touch and shot the ball past the keeper.

In the 71st minute, Jamshedpur FC scored again through Jordan Murray this time. Greg Stewart received the ball near the touchline and cut it back for Jordan Murray to slot it calmly into the bottom left corner.

Meanwhile, Jonathas Cristian received his second yellow card of the game in the 73rd minute. He received it for sarcastically clapping towards the fourth official, bringing Odisha FC to 10 men. Utilizing the man advantage, JFC scored yet again, making it five for the night.

Greg Stewart set up Laldinliana Renthlei free on the right flank and the Indian full-back whipped in a low cross from out wide. Super-sub Ishan Pandita was at the far post to stab the ball home and complete Jamshedpur FC's five-star performance.

The Red Miners have now won six games on the trot and are in prime position to lay their hands on the League Winners' Shield.

In their final game, they'll square off against their only other challenger for the title - ATK Mohun Bagan. A gargantuan showdown awaits on Monday.

Edited by Aditya Singh