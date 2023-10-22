Jamshedpur FC vs Punjab FC preview, prediction, telecast details, and more ahead of the ISL 2023-24 clash

After securing their first victory of the 2023-24 ISL season, Jamshedpur FC are all set to host the newly promoted Punjab FC at the JRD Tata Sports Complex on Sunday, October 22.

The Red Miners are coming off a disappointing season, where they finished second bottom. Aidy Boothroyd parted ways, and the experienced Scott Cooper was appointed as the head coach for the current season.

With a rebuilt squad, Jamshedpur now look like a much-improved and well-organized team, particularly in defense, where they struggled in the previous season.

Cooper has adopted a more defensive approach, focusing on counter-attacks, which has secured positive results, with four points earned from their first three games and just one goal conceded.

Their home form will certainly be crucial for their success, especially with the support of their passionate fans. Ahead of the game, Cooper emphasized that their approach will remain consistent, although they may make tactical adjustments against Punjab FC.

"The philosophy of what we build always stays the same, the exciting football and hard work; these aspects always stay the same. We always have some tweaks, depending on who is playing well in training, how we see the opponents."

Meanwhile, Punjab FC have shown glimpses of their brilliance, but results haven’t been easy to come by. They are currently 11th in the table, with just one point to their name following their draw against NorthEast United FC.

Head coach Staikos Vergistis will want his team to improve, especially in the attacking aspect, where they’ve been hindered by poor decision-making in the final third.

Speaking to the media, he revealed that facing Jamshedpur FC away from home will be a challenging test and emphasized the importance of a disciplined approach in their game plan to achieve a positive outcome.

“It is a big challenge for us against one of the very good teams," Vergitis said. "A good result will come with a good performance. I don’t think it will be easy for us. We know we have a difficult game, but we have put a plan for the game for how we will face the opponent and we will try to bring discipline into the plan."

Jamshedpur FC vs Punjab FC: Team News and Predicted XI

Both Jamshedpur FC and Punjab FC have no fresh injury concerns, and both the head coaches are expected to name the same starting lineup from their last game.

Jamshedpur FC predicted lineup: Rehenesh TP (GK), Pratik Chaudhari, Elsinho, Laldinpuia, Emil Benny, Pronay Halder, Jeremy Manzorro, Ricky Lallawmawma, Alen Stevanovic, Nongdamba Naorem, Daniel Chima Chukwu.

Punjab FC predicted lineup: Ravi Punia (GK), Khaiminthang Lhungdim, Melroy Assisi, Dimitrios Chatziisaias, Mohammed Salah, Amarjit Singh, Brandon Vanlalremdika, Juan Mera, Madih Talal, Samuel Kynshi, Luka Majcen.

Jamshedpur FC vs Punjab FC: Telecast and Live streaming details

The clash between Jamshedpur FC and Punjab FC will be broadcast live on Sports18 and VH1, while it will be live-streamed on the JioCinema app from 8:00 PM on Sunday, October 22.

Jamshedpur FC vs Punjab FC: Prediction

These two teams arrived into the season hoping to compete against the top sides. Their distinctive footballing approaches ensure that this match promises to be a captivating tactical duel.

The Red Miners have faced challenges in terms of creating opportunities, yet their defense has displayed resilience. On the flip side, Punjab FC have shown glimpses of their potential but occasionally struggled to match the caliber of their opponents.

Given Jamshedpur’s strong home form, they will enter the match as favorites and are likely to secure a win.

Prediction: Jamshedpur FC 2-0 Punjab FC