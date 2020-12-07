The final game of Matchday 4 of the ISL 2020-21 will see Jamshedpur FC taking on ATK Mohun Bagan at the Tilak Maidan.

Jamshedpur FC have two points from the three games they have played so far this season. They find themselves placed at the eighth position on the ISL points table and will hope to grab their first victory. Nerijus Valskis is the only player to continue his fine form this season while the rest are yet to give their best in ISL 2020-21.

ATK Mohun Bagan, on the other hand, are enjoying an excellent run in the league with three wins in three games. They are second on the points table and hope to extend their unbeaten streak. The Roy Krishna-led side will go into this clash as the favourites.

Here are 3 players who could be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the JFC vs ATKMB match of the ISL 2020-21 season.

Arindam Bhattacharya (in black) during a corner kick (Image Courtesy: ISL Media)

ATK Mohun Bagan's goalkeeper Arindam Bhattacharya played a key role between the sticks in the previous three games. The Indian star hasn't conceded any goals thus far. He has three clean sheets to his name in three games and will look to add more. The 31-year-old goalkeeper is a strong contender to win the Golden Glove award this ISL season.

Taking his form into consideration, he's a must-pick for your Dream11 team and could be considered for the role of the captain or vice-captain as well.

#2 Nerijus Valskis

Nerijus Valskis (Image Courtesy: Twitter/@JamshedpurFC)

Former Chennaiyin FC player Nerijus Valskis has three goals to his name so far this season. He played a key role in CFC's turnaround last season. Valskis guided his side to the playoffs after a bad start and won the Golden Boot award as well. Surprisingly, the Chennai-based franchise couldn't retain the star player this season.

The Lithuanian striker has continued his fine form in ISL 7 and has set his sights on the Golden Boot award once again. The player is in red-hot form, which makes him a must-pick for your Dream11 team.

#1 Roy Krishna

Roy Krishna (Image Courtesy: ISL Media)

Fijian striker Roy Krishna should have a place in your Dream11 team for today's ISL match between Jamshedpur FC and ATK Mohun Bagan. Krishna has the experience of winning the trophy for his side last season. He has continued his fine run into this season as well, with three goals in three games.

Roy Krishna missed out on winning the Golden Boot last season by a small margin. The 33-year-old will be keen to put up a show and win the Golden Boot this time around. It makes him the most suitable choice for the role of captain or vice-captain in your Dream11 team for the ATKMB vs JFC match.