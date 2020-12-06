In a fourth-round clash at the Indian Super League (ISL) Jamshedpur FC take on ATK Mohun Bagan. The match will be held at the Tilak Maidan in Margao, Goa.

ATK Mohun Bagan have made a flying start to their ISL 2020-21 campaign with three victories on the trot. Antonio Habas' squad have been one of the most disciplined sides, notching up clean sheets in all their matches so far. Roy Krishna has been in terrific form in front of the goal with three goals in three ISL matches.

Jamshedpur FC, on the other hand, have made a poor start. They have not won a match so far and have drawn their previous two fixtures.The midfield and attack have been performing well, despite the results not going in their favour. ISL Golden Boot winner Nerijus Valskis will continue to be a key man in the frontline for Jamshedpur.

Squads to Choose From

ATK Mohun Bagan

Arindam Bhattacharya, Dheeraj Singh, Arsh Shaikh, Aryan Niraj Lamba, Avilash Paul, Tiri, Sandesh Jhingan, Prabir Das, Pritam Kotal, Subhasish Bose, Sumit Rathi, Boris Singh Thangjam, Edu Garcia, Javier Hernandez, Carl McHugh, Glan Martins, Michael Soosairaj, Jayesh Rane, Pronay Halder, Bradden Inman, Michael Regin, Sahil Sheikh, Ningombam Engson Singh, Md. Fardin Ali Molla, Roy Krishna, David Williams, Manvir Singh

Jamshedpur FC

TP Rehenesh, Pawan Kumar, Niraj Kumar, Raj Mahato, Vishal Yadav, Peter Hartley, Stephen Eze, Narender Gehlot, Joyner Lourenco, Laldinliana Renthlei, Karan Amin, Manash Protim Gogoi, Sandip Mandi, Ricky Lallawmawma, Subhash Barua, Aitor Monroy, Alex Lima, Jackichand Singh, Nicholas Fitzgerald, Issac Vanmalsawma, Amarjit Singh, Mobashir Rahman, Jitendra Singh, Manisana Singh, Harsha Parui, Billu Teli, Gorachand Mardi, Gaurab, Bhupender Singh, Nerijus Valskis, David Grande, Aniket Jadhav, Sapam Kennedy Singh, William Lalnunfela

Predicted Playing XIs

ATK Mohun Bagan

Arindam Bhattacharya, Arindam Bhattacharya, Tiri, Sandesh Jhingan, Pritam Kotal, Carl McHugh, Javi Hernández, Jayesh Rane, Subhashish Bose, Prabir Das, Manvir Singh, Roy Krishna

Jamshedpur FC

TP Rehenesh, Laldinliana Renthlei, Peter Hartley, Stephen Eze, Ricky Lallawmawma, Aitor Monroy, Mobashir Rehman, Alex Lima, Jackichand Singh, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Nerijus Valskis

Match Details

Match: Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan

Date: December 07, 2020, at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Tilak Maidan, Vasco Da Gama, Goa

Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan Dream11 ISL Fantasy Suggestions

Dream11 Fantasy tips for the ISL 2020-21 match between Jamshedpur FC and ATK Mohun Bagan

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Arindam Bhattacharya, Sandesh Jhingan, Prabir Das, Laldinliana Renthlei, Carl McHugh, Javi Hernandez, Aitor Monroy, Jackichand Singh, Alexandre Lima, Nerijus Valskis, Roy Krishna

Captain - Roy Krishna, Vice-Captain - Nerijus Valskis

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rehenesh TP, Prabir Das, Pritam Kotal, Stephen Eze, Jayesh Rane, Javi Hernandez, Aitor Monroy, Jackichand Singh, Alexandre Lima, Nerijus Valskis, Roy Krishna

Captain - Nerijus Valskis, Vice-Captain - Roy Krishna