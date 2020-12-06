In a fourth-round clash at the Indian Super League (ISL) Jamshedpur FC take on ATK Mohun Bagan. The match will be held at the Tilak Maidan in Margao, Goa.
ATK Mohun Bagan have made a flying start to their ISL 2020-21 campaign with three victories on the trot. Antonio Habas' squad have been one of the most disciplined sides, notching up clean sheets in all their matches so far. Roy Krishna has been in terrific form in front of the goal with three goals in three ISL matches.
Jamshedpur FC, on the other hand, have made a poor start. They have not won a match so far and have drawn their previous two fixtures.The midfield and attack have been performing well, despite the results not going in their favour. ISL Golden Boot winner Nerijus Valskis will continue to be a key man in the frontline for Jamshedpur.
Squads to Choose From
ATK Mohun Bagan
Arindam Bhattacharya, Dheeraj Singh, Arsh Shaikh, Aryan Niraj Lamba, Avilash Paul, Tiri, Sandesh Jhingan, Prabir Das, Pritam Kotal, Subhasish Bose, Sumit Rathi, Boris Singh Thangjam, Edu Garcia, Javier Hernandez, Carl McHugh, Glan Martins, Michael Soosairaj, Jayesh Rane, Pronay Halder, Bradden Inman, Michael Regin, Sahil Sheikh, Ningombam Engson Singh, Md. Fardin Ali Molla, Roy Krishna, David Williams, Manvir Singh
Jamshedpur FC
TP Rehenesh, Pawan Kumar, Niraj Kumar, Raj Mahato, Vishal Yadav, Peter Hartley, Stephen Eze, Narender Gehlot, Joyner Lourenco, Laldinliana Renthlei, Karan Amin, Manash Protim Gogoi, Sandip Mandi, Ricky Lallawmawma, Subhash Barua, Aitor Monroy, Alex Lima, Jackichand Singh, Nicholas Fitzgerald, Issac Vanmalsawma, Amarjit Singh, Mobashir Rahman, Jitendra Singh, Manisana Singh, Harsha Parui, Billu Teli, Gorachand Mardi, Gaurab, Bhupender Singh, Nerijus Valskis, David Grande, Aniket Jadhav, Sapam Kennedy Singh, William Lalnunfela
Predicted Playing XIs
ATK Mohun Bagan
Arindam Bhattacharya, Arindam Bhattacharya, Tiri, Sandesh Jhingan, Pritam Kotal, Carl McHugh, Javi Hernández, Jayesh Rane, Subhashish Bose, Prabir Das, Manvir Singh, Roy Krishna
Jamshedpur FC
TP Rehenesh, Laldinliana Renthlei, Peter Hartley, Stephen Eze, Ricky Lallawmawma, Aitor Monroy, Mobashir Rehman, Alex Lima, Jackichand Singh, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Nerijus Valskis
Match Details
Match: Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan
Date: December 07, 2020, at 7:30 PM IST
Venue: Tilak Maidan, Vasco Da Gama, Goa
Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan Dream11 ISL Fantasy Suggestions
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Arindam Bhattacharya, Sandesh Jhingan, Prabir Das, Laldinliana Renthlei, Carl McHugh, Javi Hernandez, Aitor Monroy, Jackichand Singh, Alexandre Lima, Nerijus Valskis, Roy Krishna
Captain - Roy Krishna, Vice-Captain - Nerijus Valskis
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rehenesh TP, Prabir Das, Pritam Kotal, Stephen Eze, Jayesh Rane, Javi Hernandez, Aitor Monroy, Jackichand Singh, Alexandre Lima, Nerijus Valskis, Roy Krishna
Captain - Nerijus Valskis, Vice-Captain - Roy KrishnaPublished 06 Dec 2020, 19:00 IST