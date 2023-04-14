JFC vs ATKMB Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Starting XI for Today’s Hero Super Cup Match – April 14th, 2023

Jamshedpur FC (JFC) will take on ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) in the 14th match of the Hero Super Cup 2023 on Friday, April 14, 2023, at the EMS Stadium in Kozhikode.
ATK Mohun Bagan thrashed Gokulam Kerala FC 5-1 in their Hero Super Cup 2023 season opener. Meanwhile, Jamshedpur FC defeated FC Goa 5-3 in their previous encounter.
The eight-goal thriller came to an end as Jamshedpur FC grabbed three full points from the game to start their campaign on a winning note.
Both teams will look to extend their winning lead going forward into the competition.
Match Details
Match: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur FC, Group C (ATKMB vs JFC)
Date & Time: Friday, April 14 2023; 8:30 pm IST
Venue: EMS Stadium, Kozhikode
Squads to choose from
ATK Mohun Bagan
NA
Jamshedpur FC
Goalkeepers: TP Rehenesh, Vishal Yadav, Rakshit Dagar, Ayush Jena
Defenders: Laldinpuia Pachau, Ricky Lallawmawma, Dylan Fox, Eli Sabia, Muhammad Uvais, Pratik Chaudhari, Laldinliana Renthlei
Midfielders: Jitendra Singh, Jay Emmanuel-Thomas, Pronay Halder, Germanpreet Singh, Rafael Crivellaro
Forwards: Boris Singh, Seiminlen Doungel, Harry Sawyer, Ishan Pandita, Komal Thatal, Farukh Choudhary, Ritwik Das, Daniel Chima Chukwu
Probable Playing XI
ATK Mohun Bagan
Vishal Kaith, Asish Rai, Pritam Kotal, Slavko Damjanovic, Sumit Rathi, Carl McHugh, Glan Martins, Hugo Boumous, Ashique Kuruniyan, Manvir Singh, and Dimitri Petratos.
Jamshedpur FC
TP Rehenesh, Laldinliana Renthlei, Eli Sabia, Pratik Chaudhari, Ricky Lallawmawma, Jay Emmanuel-Thomas, Pronay Halder, Boris Singh, Ritwik Das, Daniel Chima Chukwu, Rafael Crivellaro.
ATKMB vs JFC Dream11 Fantasy suggestions
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Vishal Kaith, Asish Rai, Pritam Kotal, Pratik Chaudhari, Pronay Halder, Rafael Crivellaro, Hugo Boumous, Ritwik Das, Manvir Singh, Dimitri Petratos, Daniel Chima Chukwu.
Captain: Hugo Boumous | Vice-Captain: Rafael Crivellaro
Fantasy Suggestion #2: TP Rehenesh, Ricky Lallawmawma, Slavko Damjanovic, Asish Rai, Pritam Kotal, Rafael Crivellaro, Carl McHugh, Hugo Boumous, Boris Singh, Harry Sawyer, Liston Colaco.
Captain: Liston Colaco | Vice-Captain: Hugo Boumous