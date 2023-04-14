JFC vs ATKMB Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Starting XI for Today’s Hero Super Cup Match – April 14th, 2023

Jamshedpur FC (JFC) will take on ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) in the 14th match of the Hero Super Cup 2023 on Friday, April 14, 2023, at the EMS Stadium in Kozhikode.

ATK Mohun Bagan thrashed Gokulam Kerala FC 5-1 in their Hero Super Cup 2023 season opener. Meanwhile, Jamshedpur FC defeated FC Goa 5-3 in their previous encounter.

The eight-goal thriller came to an end as Jamshedpur FC grabbed three full points from the game to start their campaign on a winning note.

Both teams will look to extend their winning lead going forward into the competition.

Match Details

Match: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur FC, Group C (ATKMB vs JFC)

Date & Time: Friday, April 14 2023; 8:30 pm IST

Venue: EMS Stadium, Kozhikode

Squads to choose from

ATK Mohun Bagan

NA

Jamshedpur FC

Goalkeepers: TP Rehenesh, Vishal Yadav, Rakshit Dagar, Ayush Jena

Defenders: Laldinpuia Pachau, Ricky Lallawmawma, Dylan Fox, Eli Sabia, Muhammad Uvais, Pratik Chaudhari, Laldinliana Renthlei

Midfielders: Jitendra Singh, Jay Emmanuel-Thomas, Pronay Halder, Germanpreet Singh, Rafael Crivellaro

Forwards: Boris Singh, Seiminlen Doungel, Harry Sawyer, Ishan Pandita, Komal Thatal, Farukh Choudhary, Ritwik Das, Daniel Chima Chukwu

Probable Playing XI

ATK Mohun Bagan

Vishal Kaith, Asish Rai, Pritam Kotal, Slavko Damjanovic, Sumit Rathi, Carl McHugh, Glan Martins, Hugo Boumous, Ashique Kuruniyan, Manvir Singh, and Dimitri Petratos.

Jamshedpur FC

TP Rehenesh, Laldinliana Renthlei, Eli Sabia, Pratik Chaudhari, Ricky Lallawmawma, Jay Emmanuel-Thomas, Pronay Halder, Boris Singh, Ritwik Das, Daniel Chima Chukwu, Rafael Crivellaro.

ATKMB vs JFC Dream11 Fantasy suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Vishal Kaith, Asish Rai, Pritam Kotal, Pratik Chaudhari, Pronay Halder, Rafael Crivellaro, Hugo Boumous, Ritwik Das, Manvir Singh, Dimitri Petratos, Daniel Chima Chukwu.

Captain: Hugo Boumous | Vice-Captain: Rafael Crivellaro

Fantasy Suggestion #2: TP Rehenesh, Ricky Lallawmawma, Slavko Damjanovic, Asish Rai, Pritam Kotal, Rafael Crivellaro, Carl McHugh, Hugo Boumous, Boris Singh, Harry Sawyer, Liston Colaco.

Captain: Liston Colaco | Vice-Captain: Hugo Boumous

