Jamshedpur FC take on FC Goa on Wednesday in Matchday 8 of the Indian Super League (ISL).

Propelled by Nerijus Valskis, Jamshedpur FC have been a surprise package this season. After the conclusion of Matchday 7, Jamshedpur sit fifth on the table, just behind NorthEast United FC.

Owen Coyle has done an impressive job in building his team. The Red Miners shocked the in-form ATK Mohun Bagan and drew with table toppers Mumbai City FC. It certainly sent a strong message to other teams, including FC Goa, that Jamshedpur are not to be taken lightly.

FC Goa are having a mediocre season so far. The Gaurs are 7th on the table, with 8 points from 7 matches. Although their performance cannot be termed as anything short of good, points have been hard to come by.

One of the major reasons for this is the quality of opponents faced by them till now. Mumbai City FC, ATK Mohun Bagan, and Bengaluru FC have already met FC Goa once in this ISL. These teams currently occupy the first three spots on the table and FC Goa are yet to face some easier opponents.

FC Goa will hope to secure all three points from this fixture. These are the 3 players you should pick as the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC fixture:

#3 Jorge Ortiz

FC Goa's Jorge Ortiz is one of the best foreigners to have been introduced to the ISL this season. Playing as a winger, the Spaniard didn’t get enough minutes initially. But he’s slowly announcing himself and has already got 2 goals to his name.

He scored in the last match against Chennaiyin FC where the latter took home three points. With 28 crosses, he is a constant threat from the wings.

#2 Igor Angulo

FC Goa's Igor Angulo was expected to be a contender for the Golden Boot even before the ISL began this year and he has lived up to his billing.

Angulo has scored 6 goals this season already. He is the joint-highest goal-scorer in ISL 2020-21 after seven matches. The striker has looked lethal all season and more goals can be expected from him.

#1 Nerijus Valskis

ISL 2019-20 Golden Boot winner, Nerijus Valskis is back to doing what he does the best. After signing for Jamshedpur FC this season, the Lithuanian is playing a crucial role in the team.

Valskis has six goals for the Red Miners already. He is at the top of the goal-scoring chart along with Igor Angulo and is extremely efficient in front of the goal. He looks unstoppable at the moment and is almost sure to include himself on the score-sheet if Jamshedpur FC find the net.