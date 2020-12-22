Dream11 Fantasy Tips for the ISL clash between Jamshedpur FC and FC Goa

Matchday 8 of the Indian Super League (ISL) throws up a thrilling encounter as Jamshedpur FC take on FC Goa. The last match before the Christmas break will be held at Tilak Maidan in Vasco Da Gama, Goa.

Jamshedpur FC are on a stellar run in their ISL campaign with a six-match unbeaten streak. They are currently placed on the fifth spot in the ISL standings with 10 points from seven matches.

FC Goa's ISL 2020-21 season has been an inconsistent one with lots of ups and downs so far. With two wins, two draws and three losses, they occupy the seventh spot in the ISL standings, with eight points in their kitty.

"They are very talented, young players and I truly enjoy working with them."



The Gaffer is delighted with all the hard work the lads are putting in for our next game with @FCGoaOfficial. #JFCFCG #JamKeKhelo pic.twitter.com/GSdBYbp9JL — Jamshedpur FC (@JamshedpurFC) December 21, 2020

Squads to choose from

Jamshedpur FC

TP Rehenesh, Pawan Kumar, Niraj Kumar, Raj Mahato, Vishal Yadav, Peter Hartley, Stephen Eze, Narender Gehlot, Joyner Lourenco, Laldinliana Renthlei, Karan Amin, Manash Protim Gogoi, Sandip Mandi, Ricky Lallawmawma, Subhash Barua, Aitor Monroy, Alex Lima, Jackichand Singh, Nicholas Fitzgerald, Issac Vanmalsawma, Amarjit Singh, Mobashir Rahman, Jitendra Singh, Manisana Singh, Harsha Parui, Billu Teli, Gorachand Mardi, Gaurab, Bhupender Singh, Nerijus Valskis, David Grande, Aniket Jadhav, Sapam Kennedy Singh, William Lalnunfela

FC Goa

Mohammad Nawaz, Naveen Kumar, Dylan D'Silva, Shubham Dhas, Ivan Gonzalez, James Donachie, Seriton Fernandes, Aibanbha Dohling, Leander D'Cunha, Mohamed Ali, Sanson Pereira, Sarineo Fernandes, Saviour Gama, Edu Bedia, Flan Gomes, Jorge Ortiz, Brandon Fernandes, Alberto Noguera, Lenny Rodrigues, Redeem Tlang, Seiminlen Doungel, Nestor Dias, Phrangki Buam, Princeton Rebello, Alexander Jesuraj, Makan Chothe, Igor Angulo, Ishan Pandita, Aaren D'Silva, Devendra Murgaonkar

Predicted Playing XIs

Jamshedpur FC

TP Rehenesh (GK), Laldinliana Renthlei, Peter Hartley (C), Stephen Eze, Ricky Lallawmawma, Mobashir Rehman, Alex Lima, Jackichand Singh, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Aniket Jadhav, Nerijus Valskis

FC Goa

Mohammad Nawaz (GK), James Donachie, Seriton Fernandes, Ivan Gonzalez, Saviour Gama, Lenny Rodrigues, Alberto Noguera, Edu Bedia (C), Brandon Fernandes, Jorge Ortiz Mendoza, Igor Angulo

Match Details

Match: Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa

Date: December 23, 2020, at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Tilak Maidan, Vasco Da Gama, Goa

JFC vs FCG Dream11 ISL Fantasy Suggestions

Dream11 Fantasy tips for the midweek ISL clash between Jamshedpur FC and FC Goa

Fantasy Suggestion #1 - Rehenesh TP (GK), Ivan Gonzalez, Saviour Gama, Laldinliana Renthlei, Alex Lima, Jackichand Singh, Jorge Ortiz Mendoza, Alberto Noguera, Brandon Fernandes, Nerijus Valskis, Igor Angulo

Captain - Igor Angulo, Vice-Captain - Nerijus Valskis

Fantasy Suggestion #2 - Mohammad Nawaz (GK), James Donachie, Saviour Gama, Stephen Eze, Jackichand Singh, Jorge Ortiz Mendoza, Alberto Noguera, Brandon Fernandes, Aniket Jadhav, Nerijus Valskis, Igor Angulo

Captain - Nerijus Valskis, Vice-Captain - Igor Angulo