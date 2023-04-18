JFC vs GKFC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s Hero Super Cup Match – April 18th, 2023

Jamshedpur FC (JFC) will take on Gokulam Kerala FC (GKFC) in the 21st match of the Hero Super Cup 2023 on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at the EMS Stadium in Kozhikode.
Jamshedpur FC have already booked a berth in the semis, having won both the matches they've played thus far. They defeated FC Goa 5-3 and ATK Mohun Bagan 3-0. The Jamshedpur-based club will now look to make it three wins in a row when they take on the Malabarians.
Meanwhile, GKFC have lost both their league-stage matches against ATK Mohun Bagan and FC Goa. The I-League outfit will look to end their campaign on a positive note.
Match Details
Match: Jamshedpur FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC, Group C (JFC vs GKFC)
Date & Time: Tuesday, April 18, 5:00 pm IST
Venue: EMS Stadium, Kozhikode
Squads to choose from
Jamshedpur FC
Goalkeepers: TP Rehenesh, Vishal Yadav, Rakshit Dagar, Ayush Jena
Defenders: Laldinpuia Pachau, Ricky Lallawmawma, Dylan Fox, Eli Sabia, Muhammad Uvais, Pratik Chaudhari, Laldinliana Renthlei
Midfielders: Jitendra Singh, Jay Emmanuel-Thomas, Pronay Halder, Germanpreet Singh, Rafael Crivellaro
Forwards: Boris Singh, Seiminlen Doungel, Harry Sawyer, Ishan Pandita, Komal Thatal, Farukh Choudhary, Ritwik Das, Daniel Chima Chukwu
Gokulam Kerala FC
NA
Predicted Starting XI
Jamshedpur FC
TP Rehenesh, Laldinliana Renthlei, Eli Sabia, Pratik Chaudhari, Ricky Lallawmawma, Jay Emmanuel-Thomas, Pronay Halder, Boris Singh, Ritwik Das, Daniel Chima Chukwu, Rafael Crivellaro.
Gokulam Kerala FC
Shibin Raj Kunniyil, Abdul Hakku, Aminou Bouba, Subhankar Adhikari, Mohammed Jassim, Farshad Noor, Omar Ramos, Rahul Raju, Sourav K, Noufal P.N, and Sergio Mendigutxia
JFC vs GKFC Dream11 Fantasy suggestions
Fantasy Suggestion #1: TP Rehenesh, Pratik Chaudhari, Ricky Lallawmawma, Aminou Bouba, Laldinliana Renthlei, Farshad Noor, Boris Singh, Rahul Raju, Ritwik Das, Rafael Crivellaro, Sergio Mendigutxia.
Captain: Boris Singh | Vice-Captain: Rafael Crivellaro
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Shibin Raj Kunniyil, Pratik Chaudhari, Ricky Lallawmawma, Pronay Halder, Mohammed Jassim, Omar Ramos, Boris Singh, Jay Emmanuel-Thomas, Sourav K, Rafael Crivellaro, Harry Sawyer.
Captain: Harry Sawyer | Vice-Captain: Ricky Lallawmawma