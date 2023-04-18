JFC vs GKFC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s Hero Super Cup Match – April 18th, 2023

Jamshedpur FC (JFC) will take on Gokulam Kerala FC (GKFC) in the 21st match of the Hero Super Cup 2023 on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at the EMS Stadium in Kozhikode.

Jamshedpur FC have already booked a berth in the semis, having won both the matches they've played thus far. They defeated FC Goa 5-3 and ATK Mohun Bagan 3-0. The Jamshedpur-based club will now look to make it three wins in a row when they take on the Malabarians.

Meanwhile, GKFC have lost both their league-stage matches against ATK Mohun Bagan and FC Goa. The I-League outfit will look to end their campaign on a positive note.

Match Details

Match: Jamshedpur FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC, Group C (JFC vs GKFC)

Date & Time: Tuesday, April 18, 5:00 pm IST

Venue: EMS Stadium, Kozhikode

Squads to choose from

Jamshedpur FC

Goalkeepers: TP Rehenesh, Vishal Yadav, Rakshit Dagar, Ayush Jena

Defenders: Laldinpuia Pachau, Ricky Lallawmawma, Dylan Fox, Eli Sabia, Muhammad Uvais, Pratik Chaudhari, Laldinliana Renthlei

Midfielders: Jitendra Singh, Jay Emmanuel-Thomas, Pronay Halder, Germanpreet Singh, Rafael Crivellaro

Forwards: Boris Singh, Seiminlen Doungel, Harry Sawyer, Ishan Pandita, Komal Thatal, Farukh Choudhary, Ritwik Das, Daniel Chima Chukwu

Gokulam Kerala FC

NA

Predicted Starting XI

Jamshedpur FC

TP Rehenesh, Laldinliana Renthlei, Eli Sabia, Pratik Chaudhari, Ricky Lallawmawma, Jay Emmanuel-Thomas, Pronay Halder, Boris Singh, Ritwik Das, Daniel Chima Chukwu, Rafael Crivellaro.

Gokulam Kerala FC

Shibin Raj Kunniyil, Abdul Hakku, Aminou Bouba, Subhankar Adhikari, Mohammed Jassim, Farshad Noor, Omar Ramos, Rahul Raju, Sourav K, Noufal P.N, and Sergio Mendigutxia

JFC vs GKFC Dream11 Fantasy suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: TP Rehenesh, Pratik Chaudhari, Ricky Lallawmawma, Aminou Bouba, Laldinliana Renthlei, Farshad Noor, Boris Singh, Rahul Raju, Ritwik Das, Rafael Crivellaro, Sergio Mendigutxia.

Captain: Boris Singh | Vice-Captain: Rafael Crivellaro

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Shibin Raj Kunniyil, Pratik Chaudhari, Ricky Lallawmawma, Pronay Halder, Mohammed Jassim, Omar Ramos, Boris Singh, Jay Emmanuel-Thomas, Sourav K, Rafael Crivellaro, Harry Sawyer.

Captain: Harry Sawyer | Vice-Captain: Ricky Lallawmawma

