JFC vs HFC Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today's ISL 2021 match

Hunting for three crucial points, Jamshedpur FC face Hyderabad FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Saturday at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco.

Jamshedpur FC are placed ninth in the ISL standings with 13 points from 12 games and have been inconsistent with their gameplay throughout the season.

Hyderabad FC occupy the fourth place in the ISL standings with 17 points from 12 games. The Nizams have shown solidarity and resilience as a unit and are close to securing qualification for the playoffs.

Here are the three players you could pick as captain or vice-captain of the Dream XI Fantasy side for the ISL game between Jamshedpur FC and Hyderabad FC.

#3 Joel Chianese

Joel Chianese has added further depth and dynamism to Hyderabad FC upfront (Image: ISL)

Joel Chianese has played five ISL games. He has already scored twice and has an assist to his name as well.

Chianese was out of action for the majority of the season due to an injury he sustained against Bengaluru FC. However, the Australian striker-cum winger has been fantastic for Hyderabad FC ever since his return.

Chianese has immense pace to burn and can shift to both the wings to create pockets of space to allow his wingers to advance and exploit the opposition full-backs.

He can also play as an attacking midfielder behind the primary striker.

#2 Nerijus Valskis

Nerijus Valskis is the leading goalscorer for Jamshedpur FC (Image: ISL)

Nerijus Valskis has been an absolute workhorse so far for Jamshedpur FC.

The Lithuanian has scored eight goals in 12 ISL matches already and is the key marksman for Owen Coyle's side.

Valskis is an exemplary finisher of the ball and likes to stay up the pitch and create gaps in the box by his quick off the ball movement.

He can also drop down to the midfield and defence to help out his side retain the ball to build up play up the pitch.

His sturdy physique allows him a unique advantage in aerial duels in both defensive and offensive roles.

#1 Aridane Santana

Aridane Santana is the primary striker for Hyderabad FC (Image: ISL)

Aridane Santana has a similar approach like Nerijus Valskis.

Santana is also primarily a box-to-box striker. He drops down to the pockets in the midfield to get the ball and build the attack, especially through both the wings.

Santana has scored six goals and has an assist to his name. He has the pace and physique to outmuscle his markers and keep the opposition goalkeeper busy with frequent attempts at goal.