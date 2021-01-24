JFC vs HFC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ISL Match - January 24th, 2021

The first match of the ISL double header weekend presents an interesting clash as Jamshedpur FC take on Hyderabad FC.

The match between the two teams contending for playoffs position will be held at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco Da Gama, Goa.

Jamshedpur FC are currently placed at the eight position in the ISL standings with a points tally of 13 in twelve matches.

The Red Miners come into this clash on the back of three consecutive losses and will aim for redemption.

Hyderabad FC occupy the final playoffs position on the ISL points table and have accumulated 17 points over the course of twelve matches.

They are on a run of four unbeaten matches and will aim to add to their streak as the ISL season progresses ahead.

Squads to choose from

Jamshedpur FC

TP Rehenesh, Pawan Kumar, Niraj Kumar, Raj Mahato, Vishal Yadav, Peter Hartley, Stephen Eze, Narender Gehlot, Joyner Lourenco, Laldinliana Renthlei, Karan Amin, Manash Protim Gogoi, Sandip Mandi, Ricky Lallawmawma, Subhash Barua, Aitor Monroy, Alex Lima, Jackichand Singh, Nicholas Fitzgerald, Issac Vanmalsawma, Amarjit Singh, Mobashir Rahman, Jitendra Singh, Manisana Singh, Harsha Parui, Billu Teli, Gorachand Mardi, Gaurab, Bhupender Singh, Nerijus Valskis, David Grande, Aniket Jadhav, Sapam Kennedy Singh, William Lalnunfela

Hyderabad FC

Subrata Paul, Laxmikant Kattimani, Manas Dubey, Lalbiakhlua Jongte, Chinglensana Singh, Odei Onaindia, Dimple Bhagat, Nikhil Prabhu, Sahil Panwar, Akash Mishra, Kynsailang Khongsit, Asish Rai, Adil Khan, Halicharan Narzary, Joao Victor, Laldanmawia Ralte, Lluis Sastre, Hitesh Sharma, Abhishek Halder, Sahil Tavora, Mark Zothanpuia, Mohamed Yasir, Nikhil Poojary, Souvik Chakrabarti, Sweden Fernandes, Aridane Santana, Fran Sandaza, Joel Chianese, Liston Colaco, Ishan Dey, Lalawmpuia, Rohit Danu

Predicted Playing XIs

Hyderabad FC

Laxmikant Kattimani (GK), Ashish Rai, Akash Mishra, Odei Onaindia (c), Chinglensana Singh, Lluis Sastre, Hitesh Sharma, Liston Colaco, Halicharan Narzary, Joel Chianese, Aridane Santana

Jamshedpur FC

Rehenesh TP (GK), Narendra Gehlot, Peter Hartley, Stephen Eze (c), Ricky Lallawmawma, Aitor Monroy, Aniket Jadhav, Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Alex Lima, David Grande, Nerijus Valskis

Match Details

Match: Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC

Date: January 24, 2021 at 5:00 PM IST

Venue: Tilak Maidan, Vasco Da Gama, Goa

JFC vs HFC Dream11 ISL Fantasy Suggestions

Dream11 Fantasy suggestions for the ISL clash between Jamshedpur FC and Hyderabad FC

Fantasy Suggestion #1 - TP Rehenesh (GK), Peter Hartley, Stephen Eze, Odei Onaindia, Akash Mishra, Aitor Monroy, Joao Victor, Halicharan Narzary, Aridane Santana, Liston Colaco, Nerijus Valskis

Captain - Nerijus Valskis, Vice-Captain - Aridane Santana

Fantasy Suggestion #2 - Laxmikant Kattimani (GK), Peter Hartley, Stephen Eze, Chinglensana Singh, Ashish Rai, Aitor Monroy, Joao Victor, Halicharan Narzary, Aridane Santana, Mohammed Yasir, Nerijus Valskis

Captain - Aridane Santana, Vice-Captain - Nerijus Valskis