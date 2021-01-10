JFC vs KBFC Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today's ISL 2021 match

Jamshedpur FC take on Kerala Blasters in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Sunday at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco. The Red Miners will look to enter the top-four with all three points.

Owen Coyle's Jamshedpur FC are placed 5th in the ISL standings. They have won three games, lost twice and drawn four. They come into this match after a 1-0 win over Bengaluru FC.

Kerala Blasters FC have had a forgettable campaign so far. Kibu Vicuna's side is placed 10th in the ISL standings. They have managed to get just one win. The Blasters have lost on five occasions and drawn thrice in their remaining eight fixtures.

Here are the top 3 players you can select as the captain of your Dream11 Fantasy side for the ISL game between Jamshedpur FC and Kerala Blasters FC.

#3 Jackichand Singh

Jackichand Singh has made 3 assists for Jamshedpur FC so far in the ISL 2020-21 season. (Image: Jamshedpur FC)

Jackichand Singh has continued his form in ISL from the previous season. The 28-year-old right-winger has been prolific down the wings and played a pivotal part in Jamshedpur FC's decent run in the league so far.

He has assisted in 3 goals for his side in 9 games. With 31 crosses and 183 passes, Singh has been the primary creator for his team. He has delivered several pin-point crosses from the right side to find Nerijus Valskis in the 18-yard box.

#2 Jordan Murray

Jordan Murray has cemented his place in the starting line-up of Kibu Vicuna by scoring regular goals. (Image: ISL)

Jordan Murray is the highest goal-scorer for Kerala Blasters FC. Murray was initially used as a substitute to replace Gary Hooper. However, Kibu Vicuna has put his fath in Murray of late, and the Australian has not been disappointed as a starter.

Murray has scored 3 goals and also has an assist to his name in the 9 fixtures he has played in. He has been a regular scorer which proves his ability to find the back of the net with minimum movement. Murray has sometimes dropped down to the left wing to create space for his side as well.

Time to dust ourselves off and go again 💪🏼#YennumYellow pic.twitter.com/aymRxTIFN5 — K e r a l a B l a s t e r s F C (@KeralaBlasters) January 8, 2021

#1 Nerijus Valskis

Nerijus Valskis is the leading goal-scorer for Jamshedpur FC with 6 ISL goals this season. (Image: Jamshedpur FC)

Nerijus Valskis is an obvious number one choice as the captain of any ISL fantasy side. The Lithuanian has continued his goal-scoring form for Jamshedpur FC in the ISL 2020-21. He has scored 6 goals in 9 matches.

Valskis is one of the topmost finishers in the league with incredible awareness in front of the goal. He can create spaces for himself as well. Valskis' height acts as an added advantage when battling for the aerial balls.