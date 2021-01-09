JFC vs KBFC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ISL Match - January 10th, 2020

The Sunday doubleheader in the ISL pits Jamshedpur FC against Kerala Blasters FC in the second match of the day. The clash will be held at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco Da Gama, Goa.

Jamshedpur FC are presently placed in the fifth position on the ISL standings with 13 points from nine matches. They have won three, drawn four and lost two games in the competition so far.

Kerala Blasters FC are five places below, in the tenth spot, on the ISL points table. The Men in Yellow have a paltry 6 points from the same number of matches as their opponents.

Jamshedpur FC are the better-placed team and will go all out for the win as they set their sights on a top-four position in the ISL table.

Squads to Choose From

Jamshedpur FC

TP Rehenesh, Pawan Kumar, Niraj Kumar, Raj Mahato, Vishal Yadav, Peter Hartley, Stephen Eze, Narender Gehlot, Joyner Lourenco, Laldinliana Renthlei, Karan Amin, Manash Protim Gogoi, Sandip Mandi, Ricky Lallawmawma, Subhash Barua, Aitor Monroy, Alex Lima, Jackichand Singh, Nicholas Fitzgerald, Issac Vanmalsawma, Amarjit Singh, Mobashir Rahman, Jitendra Singh, Manisana Singh, Harsha Parui, Billu Teli, Gorachand Mardi, Gaurab, Bhupender Singh, Nerijus Valskis, David Grande, Aniket Jadhav, Sapam Kennedy Singh, William Lalnunfela

Kerala Blasters FC

Advertisement

Albino Gomes, Bilal Khan, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Muheet Khan, Costa Nhamoinesu, Nishu Kumar, Bakary Kone, Jessel Carneiro, Sandeep Singh, Abdul Hakku, Lalruatthara, Sergio Cidoncha, Sahal Abdul Samad, Vicente Gomez, Seityasen Singh, Rahul KP, Givson Singh, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Yendrembam Denechandra, Nongdamba Naorem, Arjun Jayaraj, Ayush Adhikari, Jeakson Singh, Prasanth Karuthadathkuni, Ritwik Das, Rohit Kumar, Gary Hooper, Jordan Murray, Facundo Pereyra, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Shaiborlang Kharpan

💬 @lakibuteka reiterates the need to react in tomorrow's game 💪🏼#JFCKBFC #YennumYellow pic.twitter.com/NZs4hGP9Ab — K e r a l a B l a s t e r s F C (@KeralaBlasters) January 9, 2021

Predicted Playing XIs

Jamshedpur FC

TP Rehenesh (GK), Laldinliana Renthlei, Peter Hartley (C), Stephen Eze, Ricky Lallawmawma, Mobashir Rehman, Alex Lima, Jackichand Singh, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Aniket Jadhav, Nerijus Valskis

Kerala Blasters FC

Albino Gomes (GK), Nishu Kumar, Costa Nhamoinesu, Sandeep Singh, Jessel Carneiro (c), Jeakson Singh, Sahal Abdul Samad, Vicente Gomez, Facundo Pereyra, Rahul KP, Jordan Murray

Match Details

Match: Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters FC

Date: January 10, 2020, at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Tilak Maidan, Vasco Da Gama, Goa

JFC vs KBFC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions for ISL Match No. 54

Advertisement

Dream11 Fantasy suggestions for the ISL match between Jamshedpur FC and Kerala Blasters FC

Fantasy Suggestions #1 - TP Rehenesh (GK), Laldinliana Renthlei, Stephen Eze, Nishu Kumar, Rahul KP, Vicente Gomez, Rahul KP, Aitor Monroy, Jackichand Singh, Facundo Pereyra, Jordan Murray, Nerijus Valskis

Captain - Nerijus Valskis, Vice-Captain - Jordan Murray

Fantasy Suggestions #2 - TP Rehenesh (GK), Laldinliana Renthlei, Peter Hartley, Jessel Carneiro, Rahul KP, Sahal Abdul Samad, Memo Moura, Aitor Monroy, Jackichand Singh, Jordan Murray, Nerijus Valskis

Captain - Nerijus Valskis, Vice-Captain - Aitor Monroy